Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Mercilessly Mocked, Slammed For Jewish Holiday Snafu

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) confused her Jewish holy days on Sunday, prompting ridicule and criticism on social media.

Greene marked Yom Kippur with an image of a Hanukkah menorah.

“To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast,” Greene captioned the picture on X, formerly Twitter.

Ms. Jewish Space Lasers got her Jewish holidays mixed up (that is a Chanukah menorah). Wildly offensive — especially on the holiest day of the year in Judaism. pic.twitter.com/Wa0WcXitKI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 24, 2023

The post has since been deleted (not before going viral) and replaced without the picture:

To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast. Gamar Chasima Tova! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 24, 2023

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) led the criticism.

“That’s a picture for Chanukah. Different Jewish Holiday,” he wrote. “Yom Kippur is where you atone for your sins. Lord knows you will be very busy.”

That’s a picture for Chanukah. Different Jewish Holiday. Yom Kippur is where you atone for your sins. Lord knows you will be very busy. https://t.co/gFJHO0MD07 — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 24, 2023

Greene has previously been condemned by Jewish groups for peddling anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. She’s suggested Jewish space lasers were to blame for wildfires, likened pandemic public health measures to the Holocaust and spoke at a white nationalist rally with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

this is roughly the same thing as wishing Christians a Happy Easter with an image of a Christmas tree https://t.co/bMjtGcmg3A — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2023

The absence of space lasers is appreciated but this is a Hanukkah menorah. https://t.co/L5S2eU74vZ — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) September 24, 2023

Your yearly PSA that buying stock photos to wish your Jewish constituents before any Jewish holiday without checking it first with an actual Jewish person will most likely end up making you look like an idiot.



That Menorah is not due for another 2 months. https://t.co/5Sgwogl1n5 — Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) September 24, 2023

Can't be bothered just to double check iconography before tweeting



She is a lawn ornament come to life https://t.co/ghSpZpjvzx — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 24, 2023

The candles were lit by Jewish space lasers https://t.co/JqploYy47M — memes (@OrganizerMemes) September 24, 2023

She deleted the Hanukkah menorah, but she kept the bad Hebrew.



“ChaTima” https://t.co/x528fX812T — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) September 24, 2023

Hurry up, let's light the Yom Kippur menorah. https://t.co/U9rQP97agL — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 24, 2023

