Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to settle divorce with estranged husband Perry Greene, court records show

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a press conference on US funding for Ukraine at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 17, 2022. Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

MTG and her estranged husband, Perry Greene, moved to settle their divorce, per court documents.

The filing said the pair "previously separated and remain in a bona fide state of separation."

Perry Greene filed the initial petition for divorce in Floyd County, Ga., in September 2022.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and her estranged husband, Perry Greene, have moved to finalize their divorce settlement, according to court documents obtained by Insider.

Perry Greene and the Republican congresswoman "mutually" requested that the court grant a divorce as the marriage is "irretrievably broken," per court documents, which were filed on December 16 in Floyd County, Georgia Superior Court.

The joint consent motion read: "The parties executed their Settlement Agreement on December 13, 2022 resolving all issues of the marriage. Each party maintains a true and accurate copy of said Settlement Agreement and Petitioner's counsel maintains the original. As such, there are no further issues that remain between the parties."

Details of the settlement were not made public in the court filing.

Perry Greene filed the petition for divorce this past September after 27 years of marriage.

The filing indicated that the couple "previously separated and remain in a bona fide state of separation."

In the earlier petition, Perry Greene indicated that the couple had "acquired certain marital debt which should be equitably divided" and asked that the court "make a fair and equitable distribution of said assets and liabilities."

He also requested a "total divorce" from the congresswoman.

The congresswoman did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Saturday.

After the initial petition was filed in September, the Georgia lawmaker affirmed her high regard for the institution of marriage and praised her husband's parenting skills.

"Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," she said in a statement at the time. "Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."

