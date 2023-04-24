Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives The Easiest Fact Check Of Her Life

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received an immediate fact check after she ranted about Democrats’ reported plan not to hold primary debates for the 2024 presidential election.

On Sunday, the Donald Trump-loving congresswoman fumed on Twitter:

“How are Democrat voters ok with this? Your own party is telling you that you have no choice and they refuse to even give you a choice. They should just go ahead and call themselves the Democrat Communist Party.”

How are Democrat voters ok with this?



Your own party is telling you that you have no choice and they refuse to even give you a choice.



They should just go ahead and call themselves the Democrat Communist Party. https://t.co/m54qMIbh9B — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 24, 2023

Critics pointed out how Republicans in 2020 did the same and Trump did not participate in any official primary debates ahead of his failed bid for reelection:

Republicans did the same thing in 2020 — Antione Jackson (@JacksonAntione) April 24, 2023

There were no debates for Trump ahead of the 2020 election either. — Chris Coble (@ChrisCoble) April 24, 2023

How many primary debates did the GOP hold in 2020?



Wth is wrong with you? Do you think we're all morons? — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) April 24, 2023

Trump didn’t hold any primary debates in 2020. — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) April 24, 2023

Actual footage of the Republican primary debate of 2020. pic.twitter.com/Q8LIoitqcq — ⚫️⚪️ The Comfort Stick™️ (@FixinYourUglies) April 24, 2023

You do realize that the Republican Party held no primary debates in 2020, right? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2023

She knows. She just also knows her followers are too stupid to understand — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) April 24, 2023

Related...