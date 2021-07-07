Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refers to Nazi-era 'brown shirts' in opposing vaccination push

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., made another Nazi-era comparison Tuesday as she railed against the Biden administration’s ramped-up efforts to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the Delta variant spreads.

Greene, who recently apologized for comparing mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol to the Holocaust, said in a tweet that people have a choice to get vaccinated and don’t need “medical brown shirts” knocking on doors to urge them to do so. She was responding to remarks Biden made Tuesday about deploying people into communities to get people to take the vaccine.

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” she tweeted. “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”

During the 1920s and 1930s, a paramilitary organization that helped facilitate the rise of the Nazis and Adolf Hitler were referred to as the brownshirts because of the color of their uniforms, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Regarding Greene's commented about unapproved vaccine, the FDA authorized the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for emergency use, but has not granted them full approval.

Greene's comment comes after she apologized last month for comparing mask-wearing requirements in the House to the Holocaust. She said that earlier that day she had visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., and said “the Holocaust is, there's nothing comparable to it.”