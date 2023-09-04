Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that stuck Burning Man festivalgoers are 'probably being brainwashed' that climate change is 'the root of all evil'

More than 70,000 Burning Man attendees were stranded at the Nevada campsite following torrential floods.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said they're probably being 'brainwashed' about climate change.

She also implied that the recent flooding at the event was an act of God against the festivalgoers.

On Sunday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she thinks the thousands of festivalgoers stuck in the muddy desert terrain at Burning Man are likely being 'brainwashed' that their current predicament is the result of climate change.

The annual weeklong Burning Man festival, which is held in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, faced a series of challenges this year. The area was hit with torrential rain and flooding, leaving it incredibly muddy and preventing nearly every vehicle from entering or leaving. As of Monday morning, there were roughly 72,000 people still stranded at the festival despite it being scheduled to formally end the same day, according to CNN.

Appearing on Infowars alongside Alex Jones on Sunday, Greene said she believes the festivalgoers still at the Black Rock Desert are "probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of all of it, is the root of all evil, and is going to destroy the Earth."

The congresswoman from Georgia also implied the flooding may have been an act of God against concertgoers.

"God has a way of making sure everyone knows who God is, I'll say that about that," she told Jones.

Greene isn't the only member of Congress who's been outspoken recently against Burning Man. GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah took to Twitter on Monday to comment on an online article detailing "orgasm hypnosis" and more at the event.

"God's judgement is real," he wrote online before then openly wondering if any festivalgoers had been influenced into converting to Christianity due to this year's tumultuous Burning Man.

While there's currently a shelter-in-place order at the festival grounds, that hasn't stopped some of its attendees from fleeing by walking for hours in the mud, including Diplo, Chris Rock, and former US Solicitor General Neal Katyal, who documented his trek on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Greene didn't immediately return a request for comment.

