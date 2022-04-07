Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol Police for a 'threat of violence' after he made a Will Smith joke about her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that she had filed a threat of violence report against host Jimmy Kimmel. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol Police.

The report was made over a joke Kimmel made about her, which she called a "threat of violence."

Kimmel had asked: "Where is Will Smith when you really need him?" while criticizing Greene.

On Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tweeted that she reported comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol police, appearing to call one of the host's jokes about her a "threat of violence."

Greene did not comment further in her tweet.

A spokesperson for Greene's office told Insider in a statement that it "takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously."

"Last night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene. It will not be tolerated," the statement continued.

On Tuesday, Kimmel had cracked the joke while on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live". The host mocked Greene for calling three GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitt Romney of Utah — "pro-pedophile" when they declared they would vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation into the Supreme Court.

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?" Kimmel said, in a likely reference to when the Hollywood star infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at this year's Oscars.

Soon after, Kimmel also called Greene and her colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida "scum and scummer."

The Capitol Police recently sought to bolster its response to violent threats against lawmakers on the Hill, in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots. In September, Chief J. Thomas Manger told the Associated Press that the force had seen a historically high number of threats against members of Congress in 2021.

It's not immediately clear if Kimmel's comment on Wednesday was considered a violent threat by the force. The Capitol Police did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

