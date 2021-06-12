Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn't believe in the 'so-called science' of evolution

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives for a House Republican caucus candidate forum to replace outgoing conference chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the Capitol on May 13, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she doesn't believe evolution exists.

Evolution has been comprehensively studied by scientists and is considered a real occurrence.

"I don't believe in evolution,"Greene said. "I don't believe in that type of so-called science."

Greene made the remarks on the "Real America's Voice" podcast, hosted by Steve Bannon, ex-aide to former President Donald Trump.

Among scientists, evolution is considered to be an infallible theory, backed by comprehensive research and evidence. But several polls conducted in the last 15 years have found that the majority of Republicans do not believe evolution is real.

During a discussion with Bannon about COVID-19 origin theories, Greene peddled the unproven claim that the virus had been created in a lab and disseminated out into the public on purpose. Scientists haven't ruled out the possibility that the coronavirus leaked from a lab.

Greene alluded to gain-of-function research, in which scientists deliberately enhance pathogens in a lab to study their spreadability and prepare for future pandemics. This kind of research can also help scientists create vaccines and treatments in response to the pathogen.

Conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus have spread for over a year. Gain-of-function research has now become something of a household term after conspiracy theorists tried to connect Dr. Anthony Fauci to unfounded claims that the virus was created at a Wuhan lab using grant money from the National Institutes of Health.

Opponents to this research method say scientists are unnecessarily exposing humans to more dangerous viruses this way.

"Why is there any need to create a virus that could spread rapidly through a population, make people sick and kill them? That's a bioweapon," Greene said. "So we need to very clear about what was the intent of COVID-19 and these viruses that they experiment with like some sort of Dr. Frankenstein experiments."

Bannon then interrupted Greene, asking if she believed in gain-of-function research. Greene said didn't believe in this method of research because "I don't believe in evolution," she told Bannon.

"I believe in God," Greene added.

