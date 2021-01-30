Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she had a 'great' call with Trump, claims she has his support
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is under fire after a series of social media posts from her pre-congressional days that tout conspiracy theories and suggest support for political violence. Democratic lawmakers have called for her resignation, and two lawmakers introduced a censure resolution Friday. Republicans have generally refrained from condemning Greene to the same extant, though several have attempted to distance themselves from her comments. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump appears to have her back.
Greene tweeted Saturday that she had just finished a "great" phone call with Trump, and expressed gratitude for his support before explaining that she "won't back down" and will "never apologize," instead claiming "the blood thirsty media and the socialists" are "attacking" her. "In these divisive times, real leaders must be determined and strong to be able to withstand the rabid mob that preys on weakness in order to get their way, which is to destroy our country," she continued in a thread.
I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!
I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.
Cont’d...
— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) January 30, 2021
Trump, on the other hand, hasn't been heard from much since he left office and had his twitter account suspended, so it's unclear what his takeaway from the seemingly enthusiastic conversation is. But some analysts think the exchange was indeed significant for the future of the GOP.
Will take a bit for most to realize it. But with this call Trump has made Greene de facto leader of the House GOP caucus. She speaks for him and he supports her. So she is untouchable. Nominal leaders like McCarthy will fall in line and take her lead because they answer to Trump.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 30, 2021
