Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Stirs Mockery With Question About 'Proven' Trump

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) really, really doesn’t think Donald Trump should have to debate his 2024 Republican rivals.

At the weekend, Greene backed Trump’s vow to skip the Fox News-hosted first debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. She asked on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “Why would President Trump have to debate the other candidates?”

Why would President Trump have to debate the other candidates?



He already has a PROVEN track record of the best 4 years in America!!



The American people don’t need to hear his ideas, we’ve already lived his policies, loved them, and want more!!



The primary is over. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 12, 2023

“He already has a PROVEN track record of the best 4 years in America!!” Greene continued. “The American people don’t need to hear his ideas, we’ve already lived his policies, loved them, and want more!! The primary is over.”

Some critics said any presidential candidate should be made to prove their mettle on the debate stage. Others agreed Trump had a “PROVEN” track record, but not one they wanted to be repeated.

Proven failure, I agree. — Mike Sorensen 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 #NAFO (@MikeLSorensen) August 12, 2023

You're absolutely right, we don't need to hear ANY of his ideas.... — Dr. Elizabeth Desnoyers-Colas (@MOVEprofPHD) August 12, 2023

If he truly had the best 4 years in America and a proven track record he would WANT to debate.



But he doesn’t. So he won’t. — Brenda Frost 🇺🇸🐊 (@BrendaFrost18) August 13, 2023

For once, I agree with @mtgreeneepic.twitter.com/Xbn5EbllZo — Jon Lion Fine Art 🌈 (@jonlionfineart2) August 12, 2023

Lmfao no. Still waiting on those healthcare and infrastructure plans — Patrick D (@mrpatrickdurbin) August 12, 2023

You’re really hoping he picks you for VP aren’t you, or a pardon? That’s the only thing that makes sense of your unhinged blind loyalty. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) August 12, 2023

He proved he's the worst president. Besides, we have heard it all before. — evie (@evieb52) August 13, 2023

