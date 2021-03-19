Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter 'in error' for 12 hours as Democrats move to expel her from Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Seddiq
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
marjorie taylor greene congresswoman far right republican conspiracy theorist
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Jan. 13, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Photo

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours.

  • Friday's move comes as over 70 House Democrats try to expel Greene from Congress.

  • Twitter said the account was suspended "in error."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account for 12 hours, her office said in a statement on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Republican lawmaker told Insider that the social media platform provided "no explanation" for the lock, which kicked in at 1 a.m. ET.

The temporary ban comes as a slew of House Democrats attempt to expel Greene from Congress on Friday. The resolution, introduced by Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, has been co-sponsored by 72 Democrats, including high-profile lawmakers Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

"In the dark of night, Twitter chose to silence a sitting member of Congress facing an unprecedented political attack by House Democrats," Greene's office said in its statement to Insider. "This move eliminated any possibility for Congresswoman Greene to defend her reputation, her seat, and most importantly the votes of 230,000 Georgians in the 14th District on the Twitter platform."

Gomez cited Greene's history of incendiary and racist comments as well as her past endorsement of conspiracy theories and political violence as reasons to boot her out of the legislative body. The House had previously rebuked the firebrand congresswoman in February for her controversial statements by stripping her from her assigned committees.

A super-majority - two-thirds of all Congress members - is required to expel a lawmaker from the House, making the move highly unlikely, as only 11 Republicans previously voted in support of removing Greene from her committees.

On Friday, Greene's office accused Twitter of "assisting Democrats in their attempt to overturn the 2020 election of Congresswoman Greene and silence not only her voice, but the voice of the Georgians who sent her to Congress."

Twitter similarly suspended Greene's account for 12 hours in January based on "multiple violations" of its civic integrity policy.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to Insider that Friday's suspension of Greene's account was "in error."

"We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service," the statement read. "In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated."

After she regained access to her account, Greene tweeted at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for further clarity on the accidental suspension.

"I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in 'error,' on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress," Greene wrote. "What a coincidence? Twitter's little error wasn't resolved until after 12 hrs. @jack which employee made the 'error?' Reply to my email, Jack."

Before the lock, Greene sent out several tweets blasting Democrats for their resolution against her.

This report has been updated with a statement from Twitter and Greene's comments on Twitter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William: Mental health is 'complex subject' that is 'close to my heart', duke says in Comic Relief message

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • No. 5 Creighton beats 12th-seeded UCSB 63-62 with clutch free throws

    Two clutch free throws from Christian Bishop gave fifth-seeded Creighton a 63-62 win over 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

  • UC Santa Barbara falls to Creighton in NCAA tournament heartbreaker

    UC Santa Barbara barely misses out on winning its first NCAA tournament game since 1990 when a late shot fails to drop in a 63-62 loss to Creighton.

  • Democratic congressman moves to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    Rep. Jimmy Gomez said he was taking up the longshot bid to boot Greene because she "advocated violence against our peers."

  • Vitamin D linked to reduced coronavirus risk in Black people, study suggests

    Many have argued the supplement is an inexpensive, safe strategy against the pandemic.

  • South Carolina judge: Abortions to continue during lawsuit

    A lawsuit challenging South Carolina's new ban on most abortions is “likely to succeed," a judge wrote Friday, ruling that abortions can continue until the lawsuit is resolved. Siding with a request from Planned Parenthood, the ruling from U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis essentially mirrors previous piecemeal extensions of an injunction halting the law. Lewis initially suspended the “ South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act ” on its second day in effect, following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

  • Hyun Jung Grant, killed in Atlanta shootings, was a ‘loving’ single mom who lived for her sons

    Hyun Jung Grant was killed Tuesday when a gunman attacked three Asian spas in the Atlanta area. Her son said she had devoted her life to her children.

  • Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

    Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night. Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games. “Just a really gritty effort by the group,” Spezza said.

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and prepared to leave the country Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage have been removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. Ties between North Korea and Malaysia have been virtually frozen since the 2017 assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer

    The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe, and the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge — cancer. Ozlem Tureci, who co-founded the German company BioNTech with her husband, was working on a way to harness the body's immune system to tackle tumors when they learned last year of an unknown virus infecting people in China. Within 11 months, Britain had authorized the use of the mRNA vaccine BioNTech developed with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, followed a week later by the United States.

  • Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

    A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • Iceland's volcano stages spectacular lava show

    The volcano erupted on Friday after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.The eruption is near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 30 km (19 miles) southwest of the capital. The eruption posed no immediate danger to residents or to critical infrastructure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which classified the eruption as small.A fissure 500 to 750 meters (547 to 820 yards) long opened at the eruption site, spewing lava fountains up to 100 meters (110 yards) high, Bjarki Friis of the meteorological office said.

  • In French woods, rivals take aim at senator's WWI research

    The World War I exploits of Sgt. Alvin C. York netted Gary Cooper a best actor Academy Award and Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano a degree, a book deal — and academic backlash. Mastriano had a deep interest in York long before he led anti-mask protests last year, fought tirelessly to overturn then-President Donald Trump's reelection loss and showed up outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Mastriano's research into York helped earn him a doctorate in history from the University of New Brunswick and a publishing deal with the University Press of Kentucky, but critics argue his work does not hold up to scrutiny.

  • US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise

    The U.S. Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program in the region. The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four countries conduct drills in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. Ships involved include the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, as well as the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island.

  • Banned from U.S., Royal Caribbean Group to start Bahamas, St. Maarten cruises in June

    With the cruise industry shut down in the U.S. for the foreseeable future, Royal Caribbean Group is turning to the Caribbean for its North America restart in June.