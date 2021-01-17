Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended by Twitter for 12 hours not long after she told Trump supporters to 'mobilize' in a deleted tweet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seen here on the floor of the US House wearing a mask that incorrectly states "Trump won." Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia known for her promotion of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, was suspended by Twitter for 12 hours, her office said in a statement.

Twitter confirmed to Insider that Greene had been temporarily "locked out" from the account, citing violations of its civic integrity policy.

On Saturday, Greene tweeted a message that said, in part, Trump supporters should "mobilize and make your voices heard in opposition to these attacks on our liberties."

Social-media platforms, including Twitter, have cracked down on accounts that spread misinformation and encourage violence following a deadly insurrection by pro-Trump rioters at the US Capitol on January 6, angering conservatives.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has been suspended from using Twitter for 12 hours, her office said in a press release Sunday.

"Just days after the Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives, Twitter has decided to suspend my personal account without explanation," Greene said in the statement.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Insider that Greene's account was "locked out for multiple violations" of its civic integrity policy. The company did not immediately answer which tweets violated the policy.

Prior to her temporary suspension, Greene tweeted a number of times Sunday, first about outlawing abortion, and in another series of tweets, about Republicans losing their majority in the US Senate.

Read more: Biden's inauguration is raising tens of millions of dollars but won't say how it's spending the money

Greene most recently tweeted just after 11:45 a.m. in Washington, DC. In that post, she criticized Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump and his allies have lashed out at Georgia elections officials, namely Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, for refusing to help him overturn Biden's win in the state.

Story continues

On Saturday, Greene tweeted, and soon after deleted, as archived by ProPublica, a message that called for "all Americans," and notably Trump supporters, to mobilize.

"I encourage all Americans, not just the 75 million people who voted for President Trump, to mobilize and make your voices heard in opposition to these attacks on our liberties," she wrote Saturday in a tweet that was deleted about two hours after she sent it, according to ProPublica.

Greene is one of the GOP members of the House who raised an objection to the certification of the Electoral College vote that affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win over Trump.

Her suspension follows other high-profile suspensions on the platform, including President Donald Trump's permanent suspension, in the wake of the violent and deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

In the days that have followed that riot that left at least five people dead, Twitter and other social-media platforms have taken greater steps to reduce misinformation and stem the organization of violence ahead of the inauguration of Biden this week.

The suspension comes as the Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned of armed protests at state capitol buildings across the US and about the threat of further unrest in Washington, DC ahead of Inauguration Day.

Greene is known for espousing views in line with QAnon, the baseless, far-right conspiracy theory that has gained prominence among some Republicans, though Greene was the first person elected to Congress to publicly support the theory. In an interview with Fox News in August, Greene said she decided to "choose another path" after she found "misinformation" within the QAnon community, as Insider's Rachel E. Greenspan previously noted.

In a scathing op-ed published in The Atlantic Sunday, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican, blasted Greene and members of his party for pandering to those who believe the nonsense theory, centered around the belief that Trump is fighting a "deep state" cabal of satanic pedophiles.

"The newly elected Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs," Sasse wrote in The Atlantic.

Read the original article on Business Insider