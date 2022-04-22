  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies on voter challenge to her ballot eligibility around Jan. 6

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene
    Marjorie Taylor Greene
    American politician and businesswoman from the state of Georgia

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Friday fended off questions in court as she tried to beat back a constitutional challenge to her ballot eligibility because of her actions on and around Jan. 6.

A group of voters say that Greene's alleged actions around the Capitol riot make her an insurrectionist, and therefore disqualified for running for office under the 14th Amendment — a charge Greene has loudly disputed.

Greene said she had "no knowledge" of any attempt to unlawfully interfere with the electoral process.

"I was asking people to come for a peaceful march (Jan. 6), which is what everyone is entitled to do under the First Amendment," she said during the hearing before a judge from Georgia's Office of State Administrative Hearings. "But I was not asking them to actively engage in violence or any type of action."

"Under my opinion, I want to do anything I can to protect election integrity and to protect the people of my district in Georgia, people's votes," she added.

Greene said that although a Jan. 6 rally was marked on her calendar, she did not know who put it there and that she was "too busy" preparing to object to Biden's certification to attend. When repeatedly questioned about planning and attendance for Jan. 6 events, Greene responded several times that she had no recollection.

Free Speech for People legal director Ron Fein asked Greene about a number of social media posts on her accounts, including posts she liked and retweeted.

One tweet Fein said Greene liked on Twitter, citing a CNN article, suggested "a bullet to the head of Nancy Pelosi would be a quicker way to remove her as Speaker of the House than impeachment." Greene said she has "no idea who liked that comment" and asserted that CNN has lied about her "multiple times."

In a broader comment, Greene said "I never mean anything for violence, my words never mean anything for violence."

She also declined to describe Jan. 6 defendants who broke the law with intent to interfere with the electoral process as enemies to the Constitution, saying she "doesn't know" if the Constitution defines them that way.

Fein said Greene's social media posts were significant provocation to the rioters.

"She was not on the Capitol steps, urging the attackers to breach police lines and smash through the doors on January 6; that was not the role that she played," Fein said. "But what became clear, as December turned into January, as lawful means of preventing the certification of Joe Biden were exhausted, as nonviolent — even if unlawful — means were exhausted, is that Marjorie Taylor Greene nonetheless played an important role, even after she took the oath on January 3 to uphold the Constitution and defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Greene's lawyer, James Bopp Jr., called Greene a "victim" of the Jan. 6 attack and said that she felt her life was in danger that day.

The hearing at times has gotten somewhat rowdy. Judge Charles Beaudrot cut short cheers from the crowd when a break was announced and interrupted a quarrel between the defense and prosecution by saying the hearing is “not a show” and “not theater.”

“This is not theater, this is not an argument before the Supreme Court; this is an evidentiary hearing,” he said. “Let’s get this going.”

The 14th Amendment provision the voters are citing against Greene, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, says that former government officials and military officers who promised to uphold the Constitution can't serve again if they engage in insurrection against the Constitution. That's unless two-thirds of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate each votes to pardon them, Gerard Magliocca, a constitutional law professor at Indiana University who testified Friday, told USA TODAY.

The provision has rarely been used since the Civil War, making its legal application to modern events murky.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies on challenge to ballot eligibility

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at hearing to determine reelection run

    A group of voters claim the Georgia lawmaker is ineligible for reelection following her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Spectators cheer Greene as she enters Georgia courtroom

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was met with a round of applause on Friday as she entered a Georgia courtroom ahead of a hearing to determine whether she will be able to appear on the primary ballot next month. Several observers burst into cheers and applause in a state administrative courtroom as Greene took her…

  • Rep. Greene appeals ruling allowing eligibility challenge

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is appealing a federal judge's ruling allowing a challenge to her eligibility to run for reelection to proceed. A group of voters last month filed the challenge with the secretary of state's office alleging that Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted Congress' certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Greene says the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is unconstitutional, and she filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy challenged at hearing

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was engaged in “legitimate political speech” when she called for a response to Joe Biden’s presidential victory prior to last year’s Capitol attack, her lawyer argued Friday during a hearing over her right to run for reelection. Voters in the Georgia congresswoman’s district have said Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that disrupted certification of Biden’s win, making her ineligible for reelection under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says members of Congress cannot engage “in insurrection or rebellion.” Greene, who testified during Friday's hearing, is set to appear on the Republican ballot for Georgia’s May 24 primary and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies about her actions before and during Jan. 6 riot

    The Georgia representative is the first Republican member of Congress to speak under oath about her actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on “Don’t Say Gay” law: “Who's dehumanizing who?”

    Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R-FL) spoke to Sean Hannity on Fox News in defense of the recent Florida legislation HB 1557, colloquially known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill signed into law by Governor Ron Desantis (R-FL) last month. The law prevents classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. Moody shot back at media critics who call the law dehumanizing.

  • Michael Flynn on Trump primary endorsements: ‘I think he’s been poorly advised’

    After endorsing Josh Mandel, a GOP primary candidate for Senate from Ohio, former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn tells Yahoo News that he believes the former president’s endorsement of Mandel’s opponent, J.D. Vance, is “poorly advised.” Flynn, who resigned from his White House position, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress regarding conversations with Russian officials and was later pardoned by Trump, says he believes his former boss will rally support for candidates he did not endorse during the primary should they make it to the general election.

  • Seth Meyers Names The 1 Reality TV Show He'd Be OK With Seeing Rudy Giuliani On

    Trump's former personal attorney was unmasked on "The Masked Singer," much to the "Late Night" host's horror.

  • Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War vet, said he was prepared to 'kill somebody' on January 6

    "I didn't find any weapons. The best thing I found was a pen and that was going to have to be it," Gallego previously told Insider.

  • Jimmy Kimmel said Tucker Carlson is the 'media equivalent' to the Sackler family: 'He's knowingly producing this deadly opioid of lies'

    Kimmel said Carlson's main job is "primarily speaking to senior citizens like they're kindergarteners and scaring them with garbage."

  • Mark Meadows Was Simultaneously Registered To Vote In 3 Different States

    Donald Trump's top aide was registered to vote in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia — all while promoting lies that the 2020 election was rigged.

  • A New England Patriot and a conservative billionaire are trying to take down a GOP senator

    The challenge against Sen. John Boozman has one of the biggest Republican donors on one side and Donald Trump on the other.

  • Kevin McCarthy says in newly-released audio that Trump admitted he bore 'some responsibility' for the January 6 riot

    Despite McCarthy's comments, Trump has never publicly apologized or accepted responsibility for the January 6 insurrection.

  • Disney's DeSantis Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

    Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. It also gave Disney control of everything from power and road maintenance to new construction, with a separate district that allowed Disney to operate as its own government in central Florida.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Following In Richard Nixon’s Footsteps, Miami Herald Warns

    "Today, it’s Disney. Tomorrow, who knows?” the Florida newspaper asked in a scathing editorial.

  • Sheriff Alex Villanueva to testify on gang-like deputy groups

    Sheriff Alex Villanueva lost a court battle and has been ordered to testify on gang-like deputy groups. His attorney said he will comply.

  • Air Force General Tried for Sex Assault Will Not Testify as Court-Martial Nears an End

    The legal team for Maj. Gen. William Cooley, who has been accused of sexual assault, rested its case without calling any witnesses to the stand.

  • Ken Griffin Goes 'All In' to Make Mayor of Key Trading Hub the Governor of Illinois

    (Bloomberg) -- You’d never guess that wealth and power in America converge here, at the intersection of Diehl and Eola roads, off Interstate 88, west of Chicago.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereBut not everyth

  • Andrew Garfield on Exploring Mormonism, Finding Fascination in “How We Make Meaning” for ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

    Fresh off of an Oscar nomination for Tick, Tick…Boom!, Andrew Garfield is turning his sights to the small screen, starring in FX true crime limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. Admitting that after an extremely busy awards season, “I’ve been laying the hell down and contemplating existence,” Garfield was back on the carpet on […]

  • Russian footage shows ballistic missile launch

    STORY: The test of the Sarmat, under development for years, did not surprise the West, but came at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension. Russia has yet to capture any major cities since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.Ukraine's defense ministry was not immediately available for comment.Announcing what Russia calls a special military operation eight weeks ago, Putin made a pointed reference to Russia's nuclear forces and warned the West that any attempt to get in its way "will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history."Days later, he ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be put on high alert. Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday the Sarmat was fired from a silo launcher at 1512 Moscow time (1212 GMT).