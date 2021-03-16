Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

Grace Panetta
·2 min read
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives to speak at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene visited Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Long Island.

  • A community leader told the Forward that Greene "has been nothing but a friend and ally for our community."

  • Greene trafficked in anti-Semitic conspiracies online before being elected to Congress.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene visited Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Long Island on Monday, the Forward reported.

Orthodox community leader Nachman Mostofsky told the Forward that he hosted Greene and took her to several locations in the area, including a yeshiva, a matzah bakery, and a kosher supermarket.

"Knowing the congresswoman for a bit now, she has been nothing but a friend and ally for our community," Mostofsky told the outlet. "From government interference, education, religious freedom, we share what is commonly called Judeo-Christian values."

A photo posted to Facebook by user Joshua Shanes showed Greene and Mostofsky at a pizza restaurant.

"Why yes, this is Nachman Mostofsky of Chovevei Zion hosting Marjorie Taylor Greene at a pizzeria. (Shared with permission.) Because #Jewishvalues," he wrote.

Greene's office did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Greene was elected to a solidly Republican district in Georgia in 2020 but the House voted on February 4 to strip her of her committee assignments. This move was sparked by Greene's history of spreading QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories on social media, more details of which were reported by outlets like CNN and the liberal media watchdog Media Matters after Greene took office.

In addition to spreading Islamophobia, Greene's social media activity before being elected to office included endorsing conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were hoaxes and false flags, suggesting that top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be executed, and supporting the "Frazzledrip" conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin had sacrificed a child to drink its blood and wear its face as a mask.

In a lengthy 2018 Facebook post, Greene floated an anti-Semitic theory that the deadly 2018 wildfires in California were caused by a Rothschild Inc.-linked laser from outer space and not on the ground.

As The Times of Israel explained: "Invoking conspiratorial control by the Rothschild banking family over world events is a centuries-old anti-Semitic stereotype, and it is also a theme in the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory."

Greene has also accused her political foes, including gun violence prevention advocate David Hogg, of being funded by billionaire George Soros, who she falsely characterized as a Nazi, Politico reported last summer.

