Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene under investigation for filing homestead exemptions on 2 homes

Ashley Terrell
·3 min read
Greene could receive a penalty of $12,000

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband are under investigation for allegedly filing tax exemptions for two separate homes in different counties, which is a violation of Georgia law.

WSB-TV reported that 2020 Georgia state tax records unearthed by investigative reporter Justin Gray revealed the couple was receiving a large tax break on their homes. A homestead exemption provides up to a $2,000 exemption from county and school taxes, according to Newsweek.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene Holds Press Conference After Losing Cmte Positions
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House voted 230 to 199 on Friday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Both residences, one located in Fulton County and the other in Floyd County, violate the law which only allows one residential address for a homestead exemption.

Read More: Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

“The property owners filed for homestead exemption in Fulton County in May of 2019 and it became effective for the 2020 tax year. Per GA law, you can only have one homestead exemption. In this case, Fulton County will consult with Floyd County to confirm and determine in which county the exemption is not valid,” the Fulton County Board of Assessors said in a statement.

William Perry, founder of the nonprofit Georgia Ethics Watchdogs, called out the Greenes, who left the line blank on the Floyd country application that asked if they had an active exemption on another property.

“You get a tax break for your permanent residence. But you don’t get to do that in two places. That’s against the law,” Perry said.

According to WSB-TV, Greene never stopped receiving a tax break for the Fulton residence and the penatly could total $12,000.

Read More: Video shows South Carolina deputies tase Black man before dying in jail

In an official statement from Greene’s office, her team accused the station of “being focused on paperwork, which is being taken care of.” They added that Gray, “needs to mind his own business instead of launching yet another pathetic attempt to smear me and my family.”

