Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's campaign finances show she spends more on security than any other candidate in the country, report says

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spent more on security this year than previous years, the NYT reported.

Greene spent $1,000 a month on security prior to 2022 but now that number is over $49,000 a month.

Greene's campaign said in April she has received more threats but did not say when the uptick began.

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's campaign spent $183,000 on security between January and May of 2022, according to a new report from The New York Times.

The analysis of Greene's campaign finances shows that not only has she spent more than in previous years, but she also spent more on security than any other current political candidate in the country.

Greene hired KaJor Group, a company also previously employed by Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot and killed two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, The Times reported.

Prior to 2022, Greene spent $1,000 a month on security, but now that number is up to over $49,000 a month, The Times reported.

Greene also spent more on her campaign in the first quarter than donations she received, Insider's Alia Shoaib previously reported.

The congresswoman has been receiving more threats recently, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast in April. The campaign spokesperson did not note when the uptick in threats began.

The incidents cited by the spokesperson included her public spat with nightly talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who asked "Where's Will Smith when you really need him?" in response to Greene's criticism of Ketanji Brown-Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. The joke was read as a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The spokesperson also cited the arrest of a man in March that police said threatened "physical harm" against Greene.

Last month, Greene told CNN's Jim Acosta that he was harassing her after he confronted her on the street about texts she sent urging Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump, to impose martial law after the January 6 insurrection.

Earlier this month, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger criticized Greene for acting like "a victim and a poor helpless Congresswoman" whenever she was asked about January 6, despite the fact that she "assaulted" a school shooting survivor and "stood outside a congresswoman's office and yelled at her," Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger appeared to have been referencing Greene confronting a Parkland shooting survivor and yelling at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in 2019.

A representative for Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

