Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Tweet About NYC Smoke Is A Real Doozy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is getting burned for a tweet she sent Wednesday about wildfire smoke blanketing New York City.

The far-right lawmaker shared video of the George Washington Bridge connecting New York City and New Jersey in a shroud of orange dust.

“New York has the worst air quality in history due to wild fires from Climate Cult Canada,” she wrote.

New York has the worst air quality in history due to wild fires from Climate Cult Canada.pic.twitter.com/pkWOFIVbNm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 7, 2023

The air quality index has indeed reached unhealthy levels in the city and elsewhere the last few days. A low-pressure weather system pushed smoke from wildfires raging in Quebec and Nova Scotia over parts of the United States.

But Twitter users were a bit hazy on the point she was trying to make — and where she was trying to place the blame.

As international help poured into Canada to deal with the emergency, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he and President Joe Biden needed “to work together to address the devastating impacts of climate change.”

Did that set off Greene on her “cult” jag?

Whatever it was, Twitter had thoughts:

So many points being made here.



None of them valid.



But, so many. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 7, 2023

Are we to believe it was Jewish space lasers that started these fires? — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) June 7, 2023

The world whenever Marge opens her mouth👇🏼 you miss all the points of everything Marge... pic.twitter.com/9MJGc8hDFs — Wendy Doyle Palumbo (@SuperWendyWoman) June 7, 2023

The sky is the color of a raging Marge pic.twitter.com/DHulMNRMsJ — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) June 7, 2023

Now there is a climate cult? Ya’ll will try whatever and say anything . Next trump will be named the climate king. — Naomi (@Nomie1971) June 8, 2023

You can always count on MTG to have the stupidest take on EVERYTHING. What a 🤡 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 7, 2023

Why don't you impeach the air in NY? — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) June 8, 2023

It's Canada's fault. They should've swept the forest floors.



I’m embarrassed for you. 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/u8L8BA9bup — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) June 7, 2023

