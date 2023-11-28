Rep. Mary Miller's reelection launch via video relies heavily on Trump

Reiterating familiar stances on gun ownership and abortion and calling herself "a warrior for our values," Rep. Mary Miller on Tuesday announced a reelection bid for the Illinois 15th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Oakland Republican said on X (the former Twitter) that she filed formal papers that included 3,000 signatures.

A video that went along with the announcement prominently featured clips of former President Donald Trump who called Miller "pro MAGA all the way."

No other candidates have filed for the 15th District seat.

Filing for the March 19, 2024, Illinois primary opened Monday.

In Sangamon County, Auditor Andy Goleman, a Republican from Divernon, filed for reelection on Tuesday.

As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, 250 candidates for federal and state offices had filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield, while 81 candidates had filed with the Sangamon County Clerk. Those included candidates for county-wide offices, county board, and precinct committees.

Candidates have until the end of the day Monday to file. The general election is Nov. 5.

Miller wrote on X that the country "stands at a crossroads, and only the America First movement can save us."

The America First agenda calls for measures such as requiring a government-issued photo ID to vote and finishing the construction of Trump’s southern border wall.

Miller's campaign video featured scenes from her family's cattle and grain farm in Coles County.

"She knows family farms are the backbone of the nation's economy," a voiceover touted about Miller, who serves on the House Committee on Agriculture.

The video said Miller remains "unwaivered in her commitment to the sanctity of life." Also played up is her "A rating" from the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America.

Miller was in a heated primary with former Illinois 13th District Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in 2022 before a late visit from Trump to the Adams County Fairgrounds all but handed her the nomination.

Miller has continued to side with Trump, the Republican frontrunner, and has called for President Joe Biden's impeachment over a number of issues, including his family business dealings and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020 from the 15th District, which was heavily redrawn in 2022 and includes parts of Springfield.

Logan County

In Logan County, three county-wide incumbents filed for reelection Monday.

Bradley Hauge is seeking another term as state's attorney, while Donald Peasley is making another run for coroner.

Kelly Elias is seeking reelection as circuit clerk.

All three are Republicans.

