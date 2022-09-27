Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits To Absurd GOP Priority If They Win Back House

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) all but admitted this week that he doesn’t care about enacting policy if the GOP wins back the House in the 2022 mid-term election.

Instead, the Donald Trump-adoring Florida Republican said control of the chamber should be primarily used to settle scores with Democrats.

Gaetz, appearing on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, called on Republicans to “open up every vector of attack” on Democrats as he echoed other GOP calls for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and senior members of his administration, for unspecified reasons.

Gaetz says if Republicans don’t immediately begin impeachment of Biden and Cabinet officials if they get the majority “our voters will feel betrayed” heading into 2024, “and that’s why it should be investigations first, and policy as a far, far diminished priority.” pic.twitter.com/vCdKGvxnLN — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2022

The Republican mandate in the mid-terms is “not to go hold hands in the warm spring rain with the Democrats, it is to investigate them, hold them accountable and we can do that without the Senate, without the White House,” Gaetz continued.

Matt Gaetz says the Republican priority after the midterms needs to be investigations, not legislating. pic.twitter.com/J3QzS2Vmc1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 26, 2022

“And that’s why it should be investigations first (and) policy, bill-making to support the lobbyists and the packs as a far, far diminished priority,” added Gaetz, who reportedly remains under investigation in a sex trafficking probe. He denies any wrongdoing.

Gaetz’s comments drew ire on Twitter:

No policy. No plans to help Americans at all. Just attack and destroy the government. This is all the GOP is now. https://t.co/RUJ6Wn1IJq — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 26, 2022

They’re running campaigns based on promising revenge.



Filing this under ‘F’, for reasons you can probably guess. https://t.co/CJtngI3yak — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 27, 2022

"Policy as a far, far diminished priority" pretty much sums up today's Republican party. https://t.co/frioEmYce8 — Ed Carson (@IBD_ECarson) September 26, 2022

