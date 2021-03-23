Rep. Matt Gaetz: Gov. DeSantis regrets "even one day" of Florida lockdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Montgomery
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The national press continues to try to assess Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response, and this time Politico's Michael Kruse, a former enterprise reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, spent a week chasing the governor around the Sunshine state.

Setting the scene: Kruse casts DeSantis as a "small-government conservative with a libertarian bent" who "was hesitant to shut down from the start."

  • So hesitant, in fact, that DeSantis allegedly told U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fellow Trump ally, that he’d do just one thing differently if he could have a re-do. "He told me," Gaetz said, "that his biggest regret as governor is that we ever locked down for even one day."

Why it matters: A year after the pandemic’s start, the third most populous state is neither the best nor the worst in some key categories.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Flashback: DeSantis instituted a month-long stay-at-home order on April 1. And refused to do so again, Kruse points out.

What they're saying:

  • "It could have potentially gone very wrong," said Brian Ballard, the powerful Trump-tied lobbyist.

  • "He could have killed a bunch of us," said lawyer and Democratic donor John Morgan. "But he didn’t."

  • "He made the right decisions," said Christian Ziegler, the vice chairman of the state GOP.

  • U.S. Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist called DeSantis’ pandemic response "horrific" and "immoral."

Of note: Mayors say DeSantis didn’t make the hard decisions — they did.

  • "I like how now he’s taking credit for how well the state did while it was really local governments and mayors that put orders in place that kept our residents safe," St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said.

The big question: "What’s an acceptable death toll — the actual number of people lost — to try to keep as much of everything else intact?" Kruse writes.

  • In Florida, that number is 32,741 and climbing.

Worthy of your time.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Judge rules that a Capitol protester accused of attacking police with bear spray will stay in jail

    In court Monday, the Justice Department showed video of Sicknick and two other officers reacting to being sprayed by bear spray on January 6.

  • Fox meteorologist Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

    To Fox News Channel's Janice Dean, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a liar and a criminal. “He needs to go to jail!” she thundered on “Fox & Friends.” In the past year, though, a searing personal loss has transformed her into a fighter for families who believe that a Cuomo-backed policy encouraging the transfer of COVID-19 positive patients into nursing homes was a deadly error.

  • For White Boys Who Considered Sedition When Call of Duty Wasn’t Enough: Federal Prosecutor Says Sedition Charges Likely for Capitol Rioters

    In the two months since the Capitol riot, we’ve seen more and more people get arrested and charged for their actions that day. As investigators have gathered more details about everything that went down on Jan. 6, the federal prosecutor overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation has said sedition charges are looking likely.

  • White House yanks Interior nominee after Murkowski opposition

    The oil state senator is said to have opposed another progressive Democrat to department leadership.

  • Trump says he 'never thought' Biden policies would be worse than Bernie Sanders

    Former President Trump slams Biden over immigration policy.

  • ‘I’m Not Proud Of It,’ Says Former Police Chief Who Admits To Cheating On His Wife

    Former Stinnett, Texas Chief of Police Jason Collier was arrested in January 2021 for allegedly falsifying annulment papers. His ex-girlfriend, Cecily, posted a public social media post exposing Jason and spoke out to the media. She says she believed Jason was single until a friend, who was connected on social media both to her and to Jason’s wife, Opal, informed her that he was a married man. “I was completely shocked,” says Cecily. During a news media interview, Cecily claims that after she confronted Jason about being married, he sent her phony documents to convince her that his marriage to Opal had been annulled. She says that when she learned the document was a fake, she posted about it online. Jason resigned from his post with the Stinnett police department. He was later arrested on charges of tampering with a governmental record with the intent to defraud. “I’m not proud of it at all,” says Jason, who admits he cheated on Opal with Cecily, but denies he sent Cecily fake annulment papers. Jason also admits that Cecily wasn’t the only woman he was seeing behind Opal’s back. How many were there? Part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, “The Police Chief, His Wife, And His 6 Girlfriends: The Exclusive Interview,” airs Tuesday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • ‘A conversation that needs to happen’: Democrats agonize over ‘defund the police’ fallout

    A coalition of groups is examining the effect of GOP attacks on the issue as part of a larger post-mortem of the 2020 election.

  • NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting

    A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines. The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer. ICYMI: A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate. In an @NRAILA-supported case, he ruled that the city of Boulder’s ban on commonly-owned rifles (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags was preempted by state law and STRUCK THEM DOWN. https://t.co/wmdhGG16pc — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021 Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tA jump in Social Security benefitsDrone captures stunning video of Iceland volcano eruption

  • Barack Obama reflects on talking to daughters Sasha, Malia about toxic masculinity

    Barack Obama is reflecting on what he wanted his daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, and their friends to know about toxic traits of masculinity.

  • Detention ordered for suspect in chemical spraying of U.S. Capitol officers

    A judge in West Virginia ordered U.S. Capitol riots suspect George Pierre Tanios detained on charges he conspired with a friend to assault three police officers with chemical spray, including one officer who later died. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi lamented a "culture, radicalized by hate" that played out at the Capitol on Jan. 6 during a peaceful transition of power. Hundreds have been charged with taking part in an attack that led to five deaths after a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BB1RL in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • ‘Next phase’ of criminal probe into Trump finances: Finding witnesses

    Investigators in a criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real-estate business are combing through millions of pages of newly acquired records with an eye toward identifying witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, say two people familiar with the probe. But a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by Vance’s prosecutors as potential witnesses in the case. Prosecutors are looking to gather information and testimony from bankers, bookkeepers, real-estate consultants and others close to the Trump Organization who could provide insights on its dealings, according to interviews and court filings.

  • Ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens announces 2022 US Senate bid

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Eric Greitens, the former Navy SEAL officer who rose quickly to become Missouri governor before scandal forced him out of office just a year and a half into his tenure, announced Monday that he will run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Roy Blunt. The announcement by Greitens, 46, came 14 days after Blunt said he would not seek a third term in 2022.

  • US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial

    Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have included “outdated information” and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data, American federal health officials said early Tuesday. A spokesman from the drug company said Tuesday it was “looking into it.” AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that some experts hoped would help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.

  • Trump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

    It looks like the political future is bright for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), NBC News reports. DeSantis may be a polarizing figure overall — it's safe to say he doesn't have many fans in the Democratic Party — but he does appear to have high approval marks across the board in the GOP. He's reportedly garnering interest from donors outside the Sunshine State, and even former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) says he's a "fan." If DeSantis does decide to run for president in 2024, he'll likely get a boost thanks to his popularity among former President Donald Trump's supporters. Trump's chief pollster from 2016 and 2020, Tony Fabrizio, thinks DeSantis may be the one to fill the void if Trump doesn't take another shot at the White House. "When you look under the hood of those numbers," Fabrizio told NBC News, referring to a recent survey that showed DeSantis was neck and neck with former Vice President Mike Pence in a hypothetical Trump-less 2024 GOP primary, "DeSantis garners a lot of support from Trump voters in the absence of Trump." Fabrizio believes the coverage of DeSantis' controversial COVID-19 pandemic decisions helped fuel his national rise. "As the media beat him up as the anti-[New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)] and DeSantis stood up for himself, voters liked that," Fabrizio said. "They associated that type of scrappiness and speaking your mind with Donald Trump. He is inheriting a lot of that." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tA jump in Social Security benefitsDrone captures stunning video of Iceland volcano eruption

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany ran counter to the European Union's own interests and could undermine Ukraine. Germany is pushing for the pipeline's completion, despite sustained U.S. opposition over more than a decade. Speaking on his first visit to NATO, Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to discuss the issue.

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.

  • GOP's Julia Letlow elected to House seat initially won by late husband who died of COVID-19

    Republican Julia Letlow won a special election Saturday in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, capturing more than 50 percent of the vote, which allowed her to avoid a runoff. The seat Letlow was vying for was won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, last year, shortly before he died of complications from COVID-19 in December. He was never sworn in to Congress. "What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th district," Letlow said in a statement after her victory. Elsewhere in Louisiana, Democratic state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson qualified for a runoff vote on April 24 that will determine who replaces former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) in the state's 2nd Congressional District. Richmond is now a senior adviser to President Biden. Carter, who has Richmond's endorsement, won 36 percent of the vote and Peterson picked up 23 percent in the safely blue district. The runoff may be hard-fought, The New York Times writes, "given the intensity and history" of the candidates' political rivalry. Read more at The New York Times and NBC News. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tA jump in Social Security benefitsDrone captures stunning video of Iceland volcano eruption

  • US backs Philippines in standoff over South China Sea reef

    The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory. The U.S. Embassy said it shared the concerns of the Philippines and accused China of using “maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region.”