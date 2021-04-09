Rep. Matt Gaetz hires high-profile New York lawyers as sex trafficking probe heats up

NEW YORK — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has hired a couple of high-powered New York lawyers to represent him as the Justice Department digs into allegations that the embattled Sunshine State Republican paid for sex with a teenager.

Gaetz, who vehemently denies the allegations, hired the lawyers, Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, to mount a “fight” against the federal prosecutors investigating him, a spokeswoman for the lawmaker said Friday.

“Matt has always been a fighter. A fighter for his constituents, a fighter for the country, and a fighter for the Constitution. He’s going to fight back against the unfounded allegations against him,” the spokeswoman said, adding that Mukasey and Kirshner “will take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods.”

Mukasey, a former federal prosecutor in New York and the son of onetime Republican Attorney General Michael Mukasey, has extensive ties to former President Donald Trump and once worked at Rudy Giuliani’s law firm. He also represented Edward Gallagher, a NAVY Seal who received presidential clemency from Trump over allegations that he committed war crimes in Iraq.

Kirshner, meantime, has a history of defending accused sexual abusers.

She helped disgraced former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman get off the hook for criminal charges after he resigned in 2018 amid accusations that he sexually assaulted several women.

Gaetz, a controversial conservative and one of Trump’s most ardent allies in Congress, is coming under intensifying scrutiny over allegations that he covered expenses or gave gifts to a 17-year-old girl in exchange for her to travel with him across state lines for sex.

A Justice Department probe into the matter is exploring whether Gaetz, now 38, violated federal sex trafficking laws through his alleged actions, according to reports. The feds regularly prosecute sex trafficking cases, and convictions usually carry hefty prison sentences.

The Justice Department inquiry into Gaetz grew out of a larger investigation into Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector and friend of the three-term congressman.

Greenberg, who has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, is accused of having sex with the same 17-year-old girl as Gaetz.

In what could be a very troubling development for Gaetz, federal prosecutors said in court Thursday that Greenberg is working toward striking a plea deal with them, which would likely require him to cooperate in their investigation.

Despite the amassing legal troubles, Gaetz has insisted he won’t resign and claims the sex trafficking allegations are cooked up by individuals who are trying to extort his family for money.