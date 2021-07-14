Rep. Matt Gaetz shows up at Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing, calls her father a 'd---'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a protest in support of pop star Britney Spears outside a Los Angeles courthouse. Reuters

Rep. Matt Gaetz showed up at a rally outside a Los Angeles courthouse ahead of the latest conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears.

Gatez called the pop icon's father Jamie Spears "a d---" while speaking to her supporters.

"Britney has been abused by the media, she has been abused by her grifter father and she's been abused by the American justice system," Gaetz said.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Rep. Matt Gaetz showed up at a rally outside a Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday ahead of the latest conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears - and took the microphone to call the pop icon's father Jamie "a d---."

"Britney has been abused by the media, she has been abused by her grifter father and she's been abused by the American justice system," the Republican Florida lawmaker told the crowd of Spears' supporters.

Gaetz continued, "There's a lot that divides us. But one thing we can all agree on is that Jamie Spears is a d---."

"And he shouldn't make any more decisions regarding his daughter," Gaetz said of Jamie. [Britney] is nearly 40-years-old. She should make her own decisions."

Gaetz denounced Britney Spears' conservatorship, which the 39-year-old has legally been under for 13 years.

"We need to come together to create a federal cause of action, a federal change in the law that will free Britney and the millions of Americans who are impacted by a corrupt guardianship system that empowers people to take advantage of the weak."

The appearance was the latest move by the embattled Republican - who is reportedly facing a Justice Department investigation into possible sex trafficking violations - to back Spears, who he has vocally supported in the past.

Read the original article on Insider