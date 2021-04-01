Who is Rep. Matt Gaetz's fiancée? Meet Ginger Luckey, a 26-year-old Harvard business student and the congressman's 'travel buddy'

matt gaetz fiance
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., with his fiancée, Ginger Luckey. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

  • The federal investigation involving Rep. Matt Gaetz has brought attention to his love life.

  • The Florida Republican is engaged to Ginger Luckey, 26.

  • She studies at Harvard Business School and considers herself his "travel buddy."

With Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida ensnared in a federal sex trafficking investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, his fiancée has been thrust into the spotlight.

Ginger Luckey, a 26-year-old Harvard Business School student, has been engaged to Gaetz since December 30, 2020.

Gaetz and Luckey met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club last March

Luckey spoke with the Daily Mail about her relationship with the 38-year-old Gaetz, detailing how she met the conservative congressman.

She said her mother "dragged" her to an event at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2020, and that they attended Kimberly Guilfoyle's wedding together shortly thereafter.

Luckey's brother is a notable startup founder

Palmer Luckey sold his company Oculus VR to Facebook for a reported $2 billion in 2014.

A self-identified libertarian, Luckey's 28-year-old brother held a fundraiser for Trump and has donated to the Republican Party, according to Open Secrets, a campaign finance watchdog group.

Gaetz and Luckey live on separate coasts, but have been traveling together during the pandemic

Luckey told the Daily Mail that working remotely as a food analyst in California during the pandemic has let her spend more time with her future husband.

"So I have been traveling with him everywhere," she said. "I am his travel buddy."

In early reports on the federal investigation, Gaetz's travel with an underage girl is one area of interest.

"I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated," Gaetz recently told Axios. "You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not."

Luckey graduated from college in 2016 and is attending business school online

She attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, according to her LinkedIn page, and is now enrolled in the Harvard business program online. She majored in economics and accounting while studying as a Gaucho.

Gaetz apparently wants an Elvis impersonator to preside over their wedding

"It'll be between now and 2024," Luckey said of their wedding plans in the Daily Mail interview. "We are flexible and have no time span yet."

"Matt wants an Elvis impersonator to preside," she continued. "I want multiple venues, so we'll see."

Read the original article on Business Insider

