Rep. Matt Gaetz's Nickname For Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Awry

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a MAGA-themed moniker from fellow firebrand Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday.

Gaetz called the conspiracy theory-peddling Georgia congresswoman ― who has downplayed the threat of white supremacist violence, supported the QAnon movement and claimed the 9/11 terror attacks were an inside job ― a “MAGA Queen.”

Critics of the firebrand lawmakers — who both baselessly claim former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election ― immediately pounced on Twitter, suggesting the nickname wasn’t the compliment Gaetz may have believed it was.

She’s a queen alright. Yelling, screaming and symbolic gestures to try and “own the libs” while looking like ass-clowns passes for legislating. Hopefully, enough voters have already seen enough to end this thin majority next year. pic.twitter.com/DVMssbtHOg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 17, 2023

She’s the red queen.



Running in place, never getting anywhere, calling for everyone’s heads. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) May 17, 2023

WE the People have a history of shrugging off "royal rule." Read up on it. — Cindy (@cincity631) May 17, 2023

No, Qanon Queen.

I've lost count of all of those she has 'impeached" since Day 1. NONE of them have had any merit and have been laughed at by Conservatives. She's a joke and an embarrassment. I can see why magats adore her.🤡 — LINDZEE (@WVUMAMA2) May 17, 2023

Drama queen — grand danois 🇩🇰🌻 (@AageWinther) May 17, 2023

She's a court jester, at best. — Whitney F, Again.. (@_WhitneyChick2) May 17, 2023

She keeps drawing up articles of impeachment but has any of that ever gone forward like ever? I can't remember her actually impeaching someone, let alone successfully. — Basti Mix (@BastiMix) May 17, 2023

Is it just me or is that not the compliment they think it is? #MarjorieTaylorGreeneIsSoDumb — Glenna (@Glenna_DogsRule) May 17, 2023

She's the queen of cheap drama alright.

But I somehow doubt that that's what they meant... pic.twitter.com/5bvgBqVar6 — Nina Ekman (@Nina_Ekman) May 17, 2023

and nothing will come of it.. Waste those tax payer dollars — Vladimir Poopin'™ (@RealVladPoopin) May 18, 2023

What an embarrassment! Good God🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ — ColleenF1957 (@ColleenF1957) May 17, 2023

