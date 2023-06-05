Rep. Maxwell Frost says ‘F*** Ron DeSantis’ at Paramore concert, sending Republicans into frenzy

“I think more people need to be outspoken because those Republicans are outspoken. We can’t be silent while they’re still promoting their voice loud and proud,” said Jasmine Brown, who attended Friday’s concert.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., is doubling down after saying “F Ron DeSantis” at a rock show in Washington, D.C.

The 26-year-old politician attended a Paramore concert at the Capitol One Arena Friday evening. The rock band’s lead singer, Hayley Williams, invited Congress’ first Gen Z lawmaker to perform a set in front of a crowd of thousands.

Left to right: U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?” said Williams, referring to Frost as she addressed the crowd. The singer then asked the Florida congressman if he had anything he wanted to say to the crowd.

Without hesitation, Frost spoke into the mic and said, “F*** Ron DeSantis. F*** fascism.”

Over the weekend, the congressman retweeted the viral video and captioned it, “I said what I said.”

Jasmine Brown, a Maryland resident who attended the concert, told theGrio, “The crowd loved it and erupted into an applause” following Frost’s comments.

“Hayley Williams agreed, and her body language said, ‘I didn’t say it, he did,’” Brown recounted.

“I know Hayley Williams faced some backlash from her conservative fans because she said similar statements about Republican leaders in the past,” said Brown.

Frost’s statements come a week after DeSantis announced his bid for the White House, which drew criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

During an appearance on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends” news show last week, DeSantis said that if he became the GOP’s presidential nominee he would “destroy leftism” and “leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history.”

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Ga. DeSantis has proposed legislation this year to ban diversity, equity and inclusion offices as part of a broader agenda to reshape higher education. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

In recent months, DeSantis has come under fire for passing anti-abortion legislation following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, banning books that have been a part of the state’s curriculum for decades, prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory and Black history in schools, amongst other things.

Brown believes that more politicians should use their platform to condemn DeSantis and others who are not looking out for the best interests of American citizens.

“I think more people need to be outspoken because those Republicans are outspoken. We can’t be silent while they’re still promoting their voice loud and proud,” she asserted.

Frost retweeted a post from a conservative Twitter account and wrote, “lol they’re so mad,” after reading comments from Republican voters who were not pleased with his remarks.

The congressman also condemned Fox News for sharing an article about the ordeal using an unfavorable image of Frost and calling Paramore fans “rabid” for cheering him on at the concert.

Brown told theGrio, although she supports Frost’s statements, she could see why his comments may put some off.

