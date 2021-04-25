Rep. McCarthy says Biden's first 100 days have been 'bait and switch'
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy argues that Biden baited Americans as a bipartisan leader, but has switched to socialist ideals
Peter Meijer remains a target for voting to impeach Donald Trump.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said Sunday that the U.S. faces racism in the form of “bad actors” but argued that “our systems are not racist,” days after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all charges in George Floyd’s murder trial. “America is not a racist country,” Graham said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “This attack on police and policing…reform the police yes, call them all racists no,” Graham added. Graham said that Congress could reach a bipartisan agreement on police reform if Democrats would alter their calls to end qualified immunity, which safeguards police officers and departments from most lawsuits in cases of police violence. Graham said he would support suing a department instead of individuals. “Qualified immunity is a problem. It’s a pretty simple solution: Don’t sue the police officer, sue the department,” Graham said. “If you want to destroy policing in America make sure every police officer gets sued when they leave the house,” he added. Graham’s comments are in line with those of Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.), who is representing Republicans in police reform negotiations and has proposed legislation that would make it easier to sue police departments for misconduct, rather than making individual officers liable, as Democrats have proposed. Calls to reform or altogether abolish police departments have become pervasive in the last year after Chauvin was seen in video of Floyd’s arrest kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes even as Floyd became unconscious. On Tuesday, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd’s death set off months of civil unrest and discussions about race and police conduct in cities nationwide.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday asked residents to help "unmask" the people behind violence at protests in recent weeks, which grew in fervor after police fatally shot a white man at Lents Park. What he's saying: “They want to burn, they want to bash, they want to intimidate, they want to assault,” Wheeler said in a Friday video statement, referring to violent protestors. "Our community needs to resume their lives. People need to go back to work. Employers need to be able to reopen."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I support our police using all legal strategies, including kettling, when the appropriate circumstances and resources are available to do so without putting officers at risk of physical harm." "Our job is to unmask them, arrest them, and prosecute them," he said. "I want to personally thank neighbors, family, friends, and others who have come forward with vital evidence. People know who these criminals are. They know what they're up to."Wheeler faced backlash for urging residents to call the police if they see people who are "all dressed in all black" arriving at protests in cars. His office in a follow-up statement said he was referring to "those who engage in criminal actions."Flashback: "Understand that doing damage to us, our communities, and our resources undoes the work we do," a group of Portland-based Black organizers and protesters wrote in an open letter last week, prior to Wheeler's statement. The mayor appeared to reference the letter, saying: "If BLM leaders can show the courage to stand up to this mob, then we all should." The other side: "They tried to make us look like we are against each other. We might not all agree on the ways that we protest or we fight, but we know that we must fight," said protester Kevin Wright at a demonstration Saturday with other Black community members in response to Wheeler's remarks.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
The vice president talked to CNN's Dana Bash about how she is handling the diplomatic efforts on immigration.
Senate Republicans used Thursday's vote on legislation to combat anti-Asian hate to renew the fight over affirmative action programs by proposing an amendment to halt federal funding for colleges that factor race into the admissions process. The proposed amendment which failed to pass in a 49-48 vote, would penalize universities for practices that discriminate against Asian Americans. GOP legislators have been pushing to end affirmative action programs in colleges and universities since the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump found it to be discriminatory against Asian American and white applicants.
Attorneys and advocates in Chicago are asking the Department of Justice to intervene in the investigation of Adam Toledo, as the video of an officer fatally shooting the 13-year-old of Mexican descent makes waves.Why it matters: Activists are asking that Latinos not be forgotten in discussion of reforms to policing that have been prompted by cases like George Floyd’s.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.After Black Americans, Latinos face the second-highest rate of death by law enforcement, according to data analysis from the Washington Post.Toledo was shot March 29 during a police chase in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, where the majority of the population is Latino.Bodycam footage shows him empty-handed when the shot was fired, even though officers claimed it had been an “armed confrontation.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Georgia's top prosecutor has resigned as chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association, saying he has had a “fundamental difference of opinion” with some of the other 24 members since the group encouraged the crowd that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. Republican Chris Carr's break with the group, made in an April 16 resignation letter first obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reflects a continuing divide as some high-ranking Republicans seek to distance themselves from Donald Trump and others try to demonstrate their loyalty to the former president. The association's fundraising arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, paid for a robocall urging attendance at the rally that immediately preceded the violent breaching of the Capitol.
Over 5 million Americans have missed their second shots of the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer or Moderna, the New York Times reports, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Why it matters: Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization from Pfizer or Moderna — more than 14 days after the first dose, but before the second dose — was 80% in a recent CDC study of health care workers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But receiving just one shot "triggers a weaker immune response and may leave recipients more susceptible to dangerous virus variants," the Times notes.The big picture: 28% of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the latest tally from the CDC, and roughly 42% have received at least one vaccine dose.Approximately 92% of people have followed through on getting their second shot, which is still strong by historical standards, per the Times. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Trying to use principles the GOP used to stand for to explain what the GOP is doing now is like trying to catch a pig on LSD.
The feds are looking at whether Gaetz's 2018 trip to the Bahamas with several women was part of an illicit effort to influence his cannabis platform.
The 2015 deposition, in which Allen Weisselberg discussed leaving the legal side of money matters to others, hadn't previously been reported, said the Daily News.
The ACLU and EFF have asked the Supreme Court to hear a challenge against warrantless phone and laptop searches at borders, including airports.
Indian authorities scrambled Saturday to get oxygen tanks to hospitals where COVID-19 patients were suffocating amid the world’s worst coronavirus surge, as the government came under increasing criticism for what doctors said was its negligence in the face of a foreseeable public health disaster. For the third day in a row, India set a global daily record of new infections. The 346,786 confirmed cases over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16 million, behind only the United States.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's coronavirus infection rate rose at the weekend despite stricter restrictions as Finance Minister Olaf Scholz cautioned he did not expect moves to ease curbs before the end of May. Germany is struggling to contain a third wave of infections, with efforts complicated by the more contagious B117 variant, which first emerged in the UK, and a relatively slow start to its national vaccination campaign. "We need a timetable how to get back to normal life, but it must be a plan that won't have to be revoked after just a few days," Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
A fire that ravaged a Covid-19 hospital in Iraq's capital killed 82 people pre-dawn Sunday, sparking angry calls for officials to be sacked in a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure. Many of the victims were on respirators when the blaze at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib hospital started with an explosion caused by "a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders", medical sources told AFP. Flames spread quickly across multiple floors in the middle of the night, as dozens of relatives were at the bedsides of the 30 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit where the most severe Covid-19 cases are treated, a medical source said. "The hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products," Iraq's civil defence arm said. Many "victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke," it added.
Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.
For a front office that in the past has horded draft picks as though they needed a reality television show intervention, this is a decidedly different NFL draft upcoming for the Seattle Seahawks. A measly, boring, how-can-you-make-your-team-better three picks is all the Seahawks are currently scheduled to have when the draft starts on April 29. The first day will likely be an absolute bore for the Seahawks and their fans with their first-round pick shipped off to New York as part of the deal that brought Jamal Adams from the Jets.
A historic verdict being broadcast in the police cruiser. A routine day in a quiet Columbus neighborhood was shattered instantly Tuesday when a police officer fired four shots at 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at a young woman. “She was just a kid!” a man shouts within a second of Bryant falling to the ground.
Australia’s defence minister said Sunday that a conflict with China over Taiwan should not be discounted because Beijing has made its goal of taking control of the island "very clear". Peter Dutton’s comments follow recent warnings by US admirals that annexing Taiwan is Beijing’s “no. 1 priority” and that it could launch a military attack on Taiwan within the next six years. China’s foreign ministry has said that the US is hyping up the threat to justify an increase in American military expenditure and its “interference in regional affairs”. Mr Dutton said in a television interview Sunday that people needed to be realistic and Australia will work with its allies in the region to try to keep the peace. Asked on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) whether the prospects of a conflict over Taiwan are growing, he replied: “I don’t think it should be discounted.”