Rep. McCarthy: Swalwell is jeopardizing national security
The House Minority Leader asks when did Speaker Pelosi know about Rep. Swalwell's ties to Chinese spy and why did she maintain him on the Intelligence Committee?
Europeans were bewildered at first by the chaos unleashed by Trump’s desperate efforts to stay in power. But they are paying attention now.
On Jan. 20, the Biden administration will inherit a relationship with Saudi Arabia that is as troubled as it has ever been, and it will likely be up to Antony Blinken, the president-elect’s pick for secretary of state, to help sort it out.
Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."
Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg News bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain-clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.
While supplies of an experimental drug cocktail given emergency use authorization to treat the coronavirus remain in short supply in the United States, three associates of President Trump apparently jumped to the front of the line to receive it.
Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit FDA authorizes emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
State Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the proposal, which would violate a Supreme Court decision that no state can legally secede.
Taiwan's president launched a new fleet of domestically made Coast Guard patrol vessels Friday, in a boost to the island's plans to strengthen its defense capabilities as tensions rise with China. The new Anping (CG-601) vessel is the first of 12 locally designed and built 600-ton class catamaran patrol vessels that can also be used in a military capacity. The ships “are superior in speed and function compared to previous ships of the same tonnage, demonstrating the technical strength of Taiwan’s shipbuilding industry,” President Tsai Ing-wen said at the launch ceremony in the southern city of Kaohsiung.
VANCOUVER (Reuters) -A Canadian border official who oversaw staff at Vancouver's airport when Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested two years ago testified on Friday she thought information sharing between her agency and the federal police was inappropriate. Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Chief Nicole Goodman told the court Meng's travel history should not have been shared with the FBI. Goodman testified in British Columbia Supreme Court as part of Meng's U.S. extradition case.
Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP Sen. Susan Collins both pushed back against Lee, who said Americans didn't need "separate but equal" museums.
The International Criminal Court's prosecutor said Friday that a preliminary probe has found “a reasonable basis at this time to believe” that crimes against humanity and war crimes have been committed in Ukraine which merit a full-scale investigation. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the suspected crimes and the failure of courts in Ukraine and Russia to successfully prosecute them mean that the next step for ICC prosecutors will be to request authorization from judges to open a formal investigation.
Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.
The US Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The justices in a brief order rejected the bid by Texas to file the extraordinary challenge targeting Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin directly with the Supreme Court, as is allowed in some instances of litigation between states under a legal doctrine called "original jurisdiction". The order said Texas did not have legal standing to bring the claim. "Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections," the court said in the unsigned order. The case was filed on Tuesday by the Republican attorney-general of Texas, a Trump ally, against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Read more: By refusing to admit defeat, Trump sets himself up for 2024
The United States should target Hong Kong's financial sector with tougher sanctions to deprive China from its 'ATM' and to force Beijing to the negotiating table over its crackdown on the Asian financial hub, a former Hong Kong lawmaker told Reuters. Sixtus "Baggio" Leung said he hopes to meet with advisers of President-elect Joe Biden to urge him to ramp up pressure on China, which tightened its grip over the former British colony with the imposition of new national security laws in June. "There's a stronger way to respond to China's repression: Hong Kong financial system, which is one of the ATMs of China right now - if we can do something on this, it will be much more powerful," he said in Washington, after fleeing to seek asylum in the United States last month.
Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is “clearly a felony offense," he said.
India on Friday rejected a Chinese allegation that it is responsible for high tensions along their disputed border. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the six-month standoff between the two countries' armies "has been a result of the actions of the Chinese side, which has sought to effect a unilateral change in the status along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.” Srivastava was responding to a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in Beijing on Thursday that "the rights and wrongs of what has happened in the China-India border area are very clear and the responsibility lies squarely with the Indian side.”
Australia lobbied for the release of the Uighur woman and her Australian child for three years.
"Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," the Texas GOP chairman said Friday.