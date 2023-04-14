Rep. Mike Collins' Monroe office burglarized, investigation underway

A list of items stolen from the Georgia District Office for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is still being determined as of late Friday, according to a spokesman for Collins.

DJ Griffin, the communications director in Collins' Washington, D.C., office, said he has not been notified specifically as to what was stolen in the office located in downtown Monroe. The office is located on Court Street near the historic courthouse.

The burglary occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. Griffin said that some equipment and undisclosed personal property are certainly missing.

The Monroe Police Department is investigating and the U.S. Capitol Police were notified.

Collins, a Republican who represents the 10th Congressional District, owns a trucking business and lives in Jackson.

