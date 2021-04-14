Rep. Mike Waltz: Next attack on the United States will be on Biden's watch
GOP congressman and former Green Beret responds to Biden's remarks on removing all troops from Afghanistan on 'The Story.'
The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to reverse a Trump-era rule banning federally funded health care providers from referring women for abortions. Why it matters: The rule, which took effect in 2019, prompted Planned Parenthood and other health care providers to withdraw from the federal Title X family planning program, whose grantees provide birth control and other services to mainly low-income individuals. The Trump-era rule also required clinics to financially and physically separate from facilities that provide abortions.Details: The proposed regulation from the Department of Health and Human Services would reinstate Title X grant eligibility to clinics that provide abortions or abortion referrals, if they use private funds for the procedures. By law, federal funds cannot be used to pay for abortions, except in certain cases.HHS estimated that Title X grantees served about 1.5 million fewer clients in 2020 due to the Trump rule.The agency also estimated that the rule may have led to more than 180,000 unintended pregnancies. What they're saying: The Trump-era rules "have undermined the public health of the population the program is meant to serve," HHS said in a statement. "Advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, is a priority for the Department," it added. Planned Parenthood, which withdrew from the Title X program in Aug. 2019, applauded the Biden administration for the proposed rule change and "beginning to restore access to affordable, essential reproductive health care.""Due to centuries of systemic racism and injustice, the rule has disproportionately harmed people of color and people with low incomes, all at a time when access to affordable preventive health care has never been more critical," said Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, which works to elect politicians who oppose abortions, said that the Biden administration's "latest push to bail out the abortion industry proves there is no rule they won't rewrite or simply ignore to get their way," per AP. The big picture: The proposed rule would follow through on President Biden's "campaign promise to reverse his predecessor's family planning policy, which was branded a 'gag rule' by women's groups and decried by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship," AP noted. Wednesday's proposed rule change comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration announced that patients seeking abortion pills will not be required to obtain the drug from hospitals or medical facilities in person while the coronavirus pandemic persists.Biden in January rescinded the "global gag rule," a policy that bans international organizations that receive U.S. funding from providing abortion services or offering information about abortion.Yes, but: The moves come as Republican-controlled legislatures across the country push for more abortion restrictions. What to watch: The rule will now go through a 30-day public comment period before HHS makes it final decision.Biden "administration officials believe that moving carefully and deliberately will increase the odds of the proposed changes being upheld in court," AP noted.
Keep Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema close and publicly praise them, Mitch McConnell explained, because they could “save this institution.”
The Fox News host peddles racist claptrap about nonwhite people "replacing" white Americans. If he really cared about white people he would support policies to help working Americans thrive.
Yes, special climate envoy John Kerry's really in China and no, don't look for a huge breakthrough between the world's two largest carbon-emitting nations.Driving the news: The State Department yesterday announced Kerry's visit this week, confirming plans that began emerging Saturday.The intrigue: State's announcement went far beyond logistics. Their comments and an interview Kerry did in the Wall Street Journal were notable for tough talk and seemingly setting expectations low."We must insist Beijing do more to reduce emissions and help tackle the worldwide climate crisis," a State Department spokesperson said.The spokesperson, citing Kerry's prior talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, said the trip is " intended only to continue these important discussions.""We are talking to China about talking," Kerry told the WSJ. "We need...to have China at the table in order to be able to resolve this challenge."Why it matters: Kerry's the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China, and the trip comes amid deep divisions on trade, security, human rights and more.The multiday meetings come just ahead of a major White House climate summit April 22-23 (China is invited) aimed at jump-starting more aggressive global efforts to stem emissions.China's greenhouse gas output is by far the world's largest, so efforts to press for stronger steps are key to keeping the Paris climate agreement goals at all viable.The big picture: The New York Times sums it up..."Mr. Kerry's visit to China underscores the Biden administration's intent to cooperate with China on shared challenges, including climate, the coronavirus and nuclear proliferation even as the countries are locked in an increasingly fraught political, technological and military competition."What we're watching: That's whether the two nations will offer any new bilateral commitments.A separate WSJ story, citing a source familiar with the talks, said Kerry and Xie will discuss "creating a new formal mechanism for bilateral engagement" and helping developing nations curb emissions. Catch up fast: China last year committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and having its emissions peak before 2030.But how that might actually happen remains quite vague.
MLB moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of a new restrictive voting law signed by the state's GOP governor.
The House Ethics Committee had been investigating charges the Kansas City-area Republican abused his children more than a decade ago.
Many private businesses and some states are plowing ahead with methods of verifying that people have been vaccinated, despite conservative resistance to "vaccine passports."Why it matters: Many businesses view some sort of vaccine verification system as key to getting back to normal. But in the absence of federal leadership, a confusing patchwork approach is likely to pop up.The big picture: "I think it's going to be a tidal wave that's going to be very difficult to stop, because there's enormous economic and social incentive for proof of vaccinations," said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University. Although he agrees with the approach of letting states and the private sector lead, Gostin thinks the federal government should have a larger advisory role."Unless they provide national scientific guidance and technical assistance, we're going to see a patchwork of variable quality across the country," he said. "And we've seen that movie before…you get a mess."Where it stands: The Biden administration has said that it will not mandate vaccine passports across the country, nor will it create a federal vaccination database. That leaves decision-making to the states and the private sector.But several Republican governors already said they'll fight any such systems.In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning state government and some private businesses that receive public funding from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination.In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the use of Covid-19 vaccine credentials through an executive order.The other side: Many private companies have already begun planning ways to verify that their customers have been vaccinated.New York has also rolled out a pass that sports and entertainment venues can use if they choose, and Hawaii is working on a vaccine passport that would let travelers bypass a two-week quarantine.Between the lines: Requiring proof of vaccination is likely on solid legal ground, experts said."In general, private businesses can decide who they're willing to admit into their businesses and serve so long as they don't violate either the federal Civil Rights act or a state law," University of Pennsylvania professor Eric Feldman told Axios."Just like you can say no shirt no shoes no service, you can say no vaccine no service," Gostin said, adding that he thinks the Florida ban would likely lose if challenged in court.Where it stands: Online services, universities, airlines, and retailers are figuring out how and whether to provide proof of vaccination for students, customers and employees.For online caretaker services, that can mean an optional "vaccination badge" for potential babysitters, which is what Urban Sitter is doing. Pet-sitting site Rover told Axios that it has seen an increase in sitters proactively adding information about their vaccine status on their profile pages, and they're considering more formal ways for sitters to add such information if they want, spokesman David Rosenbaum said. The list of universities in the U.S. requiring proof of vaccination is growing.What we're watching: Experts worry that vaccine verifications could end up deepening existing inequities, as vaccination rates among people of color lag behind those of white people in the U.S. But they generally don't worry about whether they're justified."There seems to be a pretty clear public health justification for trying to ensure that those who are gathering in places where an airborne transmissible virus that could lead to sickness or the death of others, that you want to take the necessary precautions," Feldman said. "One precaution is to screen some people in and screen some people out."The bottom line: Proponents of vaccine verifications say they'll ultimately be driven by economics. "Unless a business can create a safe environment for its employees and its customers, the employees and the customers won't come in," Gostin said.
Charley Crabtree was looking to help voters in nursing homes get absentee ballots delivered on time last year, so he picked up about 75 from at least 10 locations in his hometown of Lawrence. Republicans who control the Kansas Legislature want to make what he did a crime punishable by up to six months in jail. Democrats describe the measure that cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature this month as an attack on get-out-the-vote efforts helping elderly, disabled and poor voters.
Twenty European Union states are refusing to guarantee that suspected criminals who are citizens of their country can be extradited to the UK. Ten EU countries have declined point blank to allow such extraditions, two will do so only if the suspected criminal agrees and eight have attached other restrictions. The development emerged in recently released documents from Brussels and reflects the fact that Brexit means the UK is no longer part of the European Arrest Warrant. The current setup potentially undercuts the ability for Europeans who are suspected of committing crimes in the UK to be returned to face justice after fleeing to the Continent. Lawyers have warned it could also artificially keep prison populations high as judges may be reluctant to grant bail over fears of European suspects leaving the country and not returning. The position of each of the 27 EU member states towards extradition and the UK was contaminated in an EU notification note issued on April 6. Under the European Arrest Warrant suspected criminals could be extradited easily within the bloc. But with Britain now out of the EU, individual member states can decide their position. Ten EU states have said they will not hand over citizens suspected of crimes to the UK: Germany, Greece, France, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden. A further two, Czech Republic and Austria, will do so only if the suspect agrees. Eight more countries attach restrictions, such as prison sentences being served in home nations. Only the remaining seven EU member states broadly agree to reciprocity with the UK: Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta. It means that an imbalance exists given the UK’s willingness to extradite Britons suspected of committing crimes in EU countries. Edward Grange, a partner at Corker Binning solicitors, said: “The UK will continue to extradite its own nationals as it has given no notification that the nationality bar will apply. “Indeed, this stance continues the UK’s long standing approach that an individual’s nationality alone should not prevent extradition.” A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK agreed a comprehensive security agreement with the EU, which includes streamlined extradition arrangements. “Some EU Member States have long-held constitutional bars against the extradition of their own nationals to non-EU countries, which is why we negotiated a specific agreement which allows for offenders to face justice via another route, even where a country will not extradite their own national. “It is the UK’s longstanding policy not to distinguish between UK nationals and others in extradition proceedings in order to ensure individuals can be brought to justice.” In a separate development, the European Commission has told EU member states it opposed the UK’s application to join the Lugano Convention. The convention is a treaty that decides which court has jurisdiction in cross border civil and commercial disputes and ensures judgements are enforced across borders.
Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory on Wednesday announced he'll run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, shaking up the calculus in the expanding field to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr with the entrance of a veteran of statewide politics. McCrory, who served as governor for four years through 2016, revealed his plans on his morning WBT radio show in Charlotte, where he also served a record 14 years as mayor. McCrory had said in late 2019 that he would strongly consider a Senate bid in 2022.
Critics of the Georgia elections law have gotten far out over their skis. The Washington Post fact-checker awarded Joe Biden “Four Pinocchios” for lying about the bill, then labeled him a “recidivist” when he kept repeating the lie. Senator Raphael Warnock admitted to Fox News that he had put his name to an email for a liberal nonprofit lying about a provision that was not in the final bill. The White House and Georgia Democrats have both been scurrying away from responsibility for Major League Baseball’s pulling the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, after Biden openly encouraged it. A major gathering on Saturday of management from over a hundred businesses, many of them enormous corporations, reportedly discussed imposing collective sanctions on Georgia — a plan that might at least skirt the edge of the antitrust laws and would represent a dramatic escalation of anti-democratic corporate bullying of self-governing states. But the statement released by the group Wednesday morning, to run as a newspaper advertisement, was underwhelming. Its tepid contents suggest that some of its signatories may have thought twice about engaging in bare-knuckles partisan side-taking on the basis of false information. Some very big corporate names appear, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Starbucks, Apple, ViacomCBS, PayPal, American Express, Ford Motors, General Motors, American Airlines, JetBlue, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, and Merck. But Georgia-based behemoths Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines are noticeable by their absence. The statement itself is so generic, we doubt that any Georgia Republican who supported the bill would have trouble signing it themselves. “For American democracy to work, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us . . . the very foundation of our electoral process rests upon the ability of each of us to cast our ballots for the candidates of our choice. . . . We should all feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.” Who would disagree with any of that? Indeed, a major point of the Georgia law was to make the state’s voting procedures more uniform across its 159 counties and prevent voters from having their ballots rejected by a subjective signature-matching process. Perhaps duly chastened by the repeated failure of critics to accurately describe the contents of the Georgia law, the statement says nothing at all about any particular rule, nor does it even mention Georgia. It is simply empty virtue signaling. Which is better than the alternative, but it illustrates how badly the campaign against the law has misfired.
Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal went into 2019’s Toronto International Film Festival without a distributor. Now, a year-and-a-half on, it’s a six-time Oscar nominee and perhaps the most hard-fought of all of this year’s crop of Best Picture candidates. Joe Utichi meets Marder and stars Riz Ahmed and Paul Raci to take stock of a […]
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday outlined another series of plant shutdowns due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, with five facilities in the United States and one in Turkey affected. The No. 2 U.S. automaker did not outline how many vehicles would be lost in the latest actions, and reiterated it intends to provide an update on the financial impact of the chip shortage with its quarterly earnings on April 28, suggesting the hit could be bigger than initially forecast. Ford said in March it expected the semiconductor shortage to cost between $1 billion and $2.5 billion.
Israel paid tribute to the chief executive of international drug maker Pfizer Inc. during its Independence Day celebrations Wednesday, thanking him for a partnership that has helped the country carry out one of the world's most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns. At Israel's main Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla delivered a recorded video message broadcast on national TV: “Together we are demonstrating that through mass vaccination we can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives.” In response to heavy lobbying from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bourla agreed to provide Israel with enough Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to inoculate the country of 9.3 million people.
Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere with the “bottom line” of national security in the city, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers. The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China's tightening control over Hong Kong's freedoms, including the sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have all but silenced the once-vibrant opposition in the semi-autonomous territory. “When it is time, actions must be taken in relation to any external or foreign forces that may interfere Hong Kong affairs or attempts to use Hong Kong as a pawn,” said Luo Huining, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong.
Three-time world champion Nathan Chen beat two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu in the men’s short program at the figure skating World Team Trophy on Thursday. Chen, winner of the past five U.S. titles, opened with a quadruple flip and added a triple axel and a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination for a total of 109.65 points. Local favorite Hanyu of Japan landed a quadruple salchow, a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination and a triple axel for 107.12 points.
Thailand reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting another daily record and adding pressure on the government to speed up a nearly nonexistent vaccination drive and do more to control a surge that comes amid mass travel as the country celebrates its traditional New Year festival. The 1,335 new infections brings the number of new cases to nearly 7,000 since April 1, when a cluster linked to nightclubs and bars in central Bangkok was found. Most of the new cases reported Wednesday were yet again in Bangkok, but also seeing hefty increases were the northern province of Chiang Mai and the southern seaside province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.
The light at the end of the COVID tunnel is brightening, in substantial part as a result of the global inoculation effort, however slowly and unevenly. With this improving public-health outlook comes a prospective renewal of worldwide economic growth generally, and in industrial, commercial, and transportation sectors in particular. That would engender an expansion in the demand for fossil fuels; do not kid yourself that unconventional energy can satisfy that demand shift at competitive costs either now or over the foreseeable future. That is why it cannot survive without massive subsidies. The reality of an ongoing increase in the demand for fossil fuels is obvious, as reflected in the announcement early this month by OPEC+ that its oil production will be increased by a total of 1.15 million barrels per day from May through July. The production of fossil fuels in any given economy represents, literally, the transformation of indigenous natural resources into increased national wealth. When realized, competitive market forces will tend to allocate it among capital investors, workers, suppliers, and myriad others in accordance with perceived contributions to that wealth expansion. Certainly, perspectives differ among the OPEC+ members on the rate of demand growth, on competitive conditions, on the appropriate timing of increased production, and thus on the most profitable choice among available output and pricing strategies. But the central perception of strengthening demand conditions is incontrovertible, and the OPEC+ membership sees no reason to deny itself the additional wealth attendant upon a production increase in response to improving market conditions. Nor is there a good reason that the U.S. should engage in mindless economic sacrifice. But that is not the debate in which we are engaged. Instead, the Biden administration and its allies in Congress, together with climate-policy extremists, are searching for rationales to justify restrictions or bans on new lease sales on federal lands, a self-defeating increase in the royalty rate on production from such leases, disapprovals or restrictions on investments in pipelines and other fossil energy infrastructure, a deeply dubious tightening of methane-emissions standards, and a general shift away from fossil fuels in favor of an energy system producing “net-zero” greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. The various news reports on the OPEC+ announcement shared a common theme: “The market was more or less expecting a rollover of the current cuts or just a slight increase.” The announcement instead of the substantially larger production increase is more interesting than observers seem to recognize, in particular given resistance by the Saudis, who have argued that “the glory days of U.S. shale . . . are never coming back.” (The Saudi Energy Minister: “Drill, baby, drill is gone forever.”) But why should that be a reasonable expectation? The rollout and efficacy of the COVID vaccines — whatever the bumps in the road that have been encountered — have been broadly expected for months, and the ensuing increases in economic growth and energy demand are obvious. It is not difficult to hypothesize that the OPEC+ producers have concluded that prospective competition from U.S. oil producers will prove less important than was the case during the Trump administration, due far more to political constraints on expanded U.S. production than any inherent reluctance to produce on the part of U.S. oil companies. In other words, the clear animosity of the current governing majority toward fossil energy, which was made very clear early in the campaign (and, of course, has been reflected in deeds as well as words since President Biden took office), is likely to have led OPEC+ to conclude that they can grab market share with less fear of a sharp price decline from increased in U.S. production. After all, the Saudi argument that “the glory days of U.S. shale . . . are never coming back” would make little sense otherwise. There is no reason to believe that U.S. producers systematically have weaker foresight with respect to the evolution of market conditions than anyone else. Moreover, because the production and consumption of fossil fuel reserves are “substitutable” over time (they can take place during the current time period or during a future one), the market price today is the competitive expectation of the future price, on the basis of all available information. Accordingly, U.S. producers can form expectations and make plans just as rationally as any others. They know that prices can be volatile, that they can be depressed by unexpected events (e.g., COVID), that OPEC+ can increase output unexpectedly. Those realities were just as true before the pandemic as after. All producers must make judgments about the long-term “steady state” price and the efficiency of investments at that price. The real question is whether U.S. policies will ratify the strong OPEC+ preference that competition from U.S. producers be suppressed artificially. Any such suppression would reduce U.S. national wealth and increase that of foreign producers. And for what? Were the Biden net-zero policy to be implemented immediately, the effect on global temperatures in 2100 would be 0.104 degrees C (using the Environmental Protection Agency climate model), an impact that would not be detectable given the natural variation in temperatures. (The entire Paris agreement if implemented immediately, would reduce global temperatures by 0.17 degrees C by 2100.) The reality is that the crusade against fossil fuels — the effort to make the U.S. poorer in favor of others — has nothing to do with environmental quality. It is wholly an ideological imperative, not a very convincing rationale for imposing losses upon Americans.
Life is difficult in North Korea but there is no famine and some cross-border shipments may resume soon, Russia's ambassador in Pyongyang said, a week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared the country was facing a "worst-ever situation." Kim last week urged ruling party officials to wage another “Arduous March” of work and sacrifice, linking the current economic crises to a period in the 1990s of famine and disaster. Russia's ambassador, one of the few foreign envoys in the country, said that while it was unclear exactly what Kim meant the current situation could not be compared to that period.