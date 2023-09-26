Rep. Miller-Meeks weighs the chances of a government shutdown
Only five days remain for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass some type of budget agreement, or shutdown the government.
Only five days remain for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass some type of budget agreement, or shutdown the government.
Markets aren't big fans of government shutdowns, historically.
The most expensive government shutdown cost $3 billion. The price tag of a possible sequel this fall could run even higher.
Investors are trying to game out the effects of a possible government shutdown in three weeks. Past lapses in funding haven't changed the trajectory of the markets in either direction.
Whole life insurance is a type of life insurance that builds cash value and pays a death benefit no matter when you die, but the premiums are high.
'Melts the pain away,' gushed one of its 11,000+ fans.
How soon before Drew Barrymore and "Dancing With the Stars" come back? Will "SNL" be live from New York soon? Your burning questions answered.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This meal ticket includes $0 delivery fees — just in time for the season of staying in.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Choose from a massive range of color combinations.
Ontario's government-funded birth registry has confirmed a data breach affecting some 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care, including the personal health data of close to two million newborns and children across the Canadian province. BORN attributed the cyberattack to the mass-hack targeting MOVEit, a file transfer tool used by organizations to share large datasets over the internet. The notorious Russian-linked ransomware and extortion group Clop claimed responsibility for the MOVEit mass-hacks, but has not yet claimed BORN as one of its victims, according to a review of its dark web leak site that it uses to threaten to publish the victims' stolen data in exchange for paying a ransom.
Morton is expected to be healthy for the NL Championship Series but isn't eligible for activation until after the NLDS roster is set.
You'll want this on hand for those cool fall nights ahead.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios have reached a tentative deal to end a 146-day strike that has shut down much of the industry.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Score the comfy lounge pants over 33,000 Amazon reviewers love.
Zelensky's second visit to Washington since the Russian invasion began was more fraught than the first.
It's raining bisexuals! At least today it is, on Bi Visibility Day.
Here's a list of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The league also announced its All-Defensive teams.