Rep. Ocasio-Cortez calls out Rep. Higgins for calling a Congressional witness 'boo'

Despite penalties, blown coverages, dropped passes, red-zone failures, third-down woes and a late turnover, the Jacksonville Jaguars found progress and potential in their season-opening loss at Washington. The Colts, coming off a disheartening tie at Houston that cost kicker Rodrigo Blankenship his job, are widely considered the team to beat in the division and have spent the last eight months waiting for this rematch. Jacksonville knocked Indy out of the playoffs in the 2021 season finale, a 26-11 drubbing that prompted the Colts to change quarterbacks in the offseason.