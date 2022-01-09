Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive For COVID-19, Her Office Says

Jeffrey Perkins
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID-19, her office said in a statement Sunday.

The Democrat from New York is "experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," her office said. Ocasio-Cortez is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in the fall.


