Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive For COVID-19, Her Office Says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID-19, her office said in a statement Sunday.
The Democrat from New York is "experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," her office said. Ocasio-Cortez is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in the fall.
pic.twitter.com/woutfVCppZ
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) January 9, 2022
This article originally appeared on the Washington DC Patch