Rep. Paul Gosar's brothers apologize to Capitol police 'on behalf of the actual sane members of our family'

David and Tim Gosar — brothers of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) — have apologized "on behalf of the actual sane members of our family" for Rep. Gosar's behavior toward and comments surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Capitol police, including his continued assertion that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was "executed."

In an appearance on CNN's New Day Thursday morning, Gosar's siblings condemned the representative's "disgraceful" conduct, which they chalked up to an insidious fundraising strategy. "He's raising money, you know. He's saying outrageous things" to reach the "millions and millions of people" who will "see that and applaud that," said David.

But "once you become basically a snake oil salesman" Tim added, "the truth is a really slippery thing to get your arms around. It's really hard to go back to the truth once you become a pathological liar like Paul has become."

Tim then called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to investigate Gosar's involvement in the Capitol riot (which he reportedly helped plan, per The Washington Post) and ensure "equitable" accountability, if warranted.

Watch the clip below.

