Rep. Rashida Tlaib is selling 'Impeach the MF' shirts as a campaign fundraiser

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is taking calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment to her own T-shirt line with a familiar message: "Impeach the MF."

Tlaib's Thursday T-shirt launch came hours after the public release of a whistleblower report that said the president "used the power of his office" to solicit help from Ukraine in discrediting political rival Joe Biden.

The slogan on the shirts echos Tlaib's public call for Trump's impeachment in January, which gained national attention for her use of a profanity.

"Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable," Tlaib, who represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, said on Twitter Thursday.

The tweet links to a fundraising page for Tlaib's campaign offering the shirts as a gift of "gratitude" for a $29 contribution.

The majority of House Democrats — including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — have come out in support of an impeachment inquiry this week.

During her first week in office this January, the representative told a crowd of supporters "People love you. And you win. And when your son looks at you and says, 'Momma, look you won, bullies don’t win.' And I said, 'Baby, they don't.'

"Because we’re gonna go in there and we're going to impeach the mother----."

Trump later called Tlaib's remarks "disgraceful." In March, Tlaib submitted a resolution asking Congress to investigate whether the president had committed any impeachable offenses.

