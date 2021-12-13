Rep. Rickey Thompson plan to file legislation to ban ticket quotas

Dec. 13—SHANNON — A Lee County lawmaker, for the third straight year, is planning to file a bill that would prohibit law enforcement agencies from establishing quotas for arrests or tickets.

Democratic Rep. Rickey Thompson of Shannon told members of the media at a press conference on Friday that he will introduce the bill in the House of Representatives next year to give police officers a layer of protection if they are influenced to write a number of tickets within a certain time frame.

"This law would be very beneficial to the state of Mississippi because we do not have a law like this on the books," Thompson said.

The first-term lawmaker is naming the bill "Jennifer's Law" after Jennifer Skalak, a former Tupelo Police Department officer who sued the city of Tupelo in 2018 and alleged the police department's leaders implemented a de facto ticket quota policy.

Skalak at the Friday event encouraged lawmakers to pass the legislation, to make sure that police officers are not forced to write a certain number of tickets to earn a promotion.

"I believe that it's important to keep track of officers' tickets," Skalak said. "It's a measure of productivity in some areas, but it should not be the sole reason that officers can get promoted or demoted or moved around based on their performance."

A first-term legislator, Thompson filed a similar bill during the 2020 and 2021 sessions, neither of which became law. In 2020, the bill died in committee. In 2021, the bill passed the House with wide support, but it did not gain any traction in the Senate.

"This year I plan to work with both the House and the Senate to let them know that this bill is coming," Thompson said.

The first-term lawmaker also wants to tweak portions of a state law that decides how motorists are charged with a felony if they illegally pass a school bus and injure or kill a child.

The impetus for the legislation, according to Thompson, was the death of Amiya Braxton, a 7-year-old North Pontotoc Elementary student, who was killed in 2016 while exiting a school bus.

Story continues

Community activists repeatedly called for the driver who struck Braxton to be criminally charged, but a Lee County grand jury twice declined to indict her.

"When you lose a young child, it's very important to help us to craft laws to make sure that this doesn't happen again," Thompson said.

Though he had no specific policy proposals ready to release at the press conference, Thompson said he is working with north Mississippi District Attorney John Weddle and Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask in amending the law.

The regular legislative sessions will begin on Jan. 4, 2022.

taylor.vance@djournal.com