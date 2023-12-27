Rep. Roae moves Meadville office

Dec. 27—VERNON TOWNSHIP — State Rep. Brad Roae has relocated his Meadville office to the Park Avenue Plaza in Vernon Township, effective today.

The office is located at 18937 Park Avenue Plaza. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; the number is (814) 336-1136.

"The new office has improved handicap accessibility as it is only a few steps away from the parking lot," Roae said. "In addition, it will be more centrally located for all district residents as the 6th Legislative District now stretches to the Ohio border.

"Finally, a smoke-free dedicated entrance to my office will enhance the visitor experience," he concluded.

Among the state-related services that Roae's staff can offer are:

—Walk-in and scheduled appointments to discuss state-related issues;

—Assistance tracking down long-delayed state paperwork;

—Driver's license and vehicle registration applications and renewals;

—Assistance with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation paperwork, such as lost cards, changes, corrections, special plates and handicapped placards;

—PACE and PACENET applications;

—Property Tax and Rent Rebate applications;

—Access to state tax forms; and

—Voter registration forms.

Roae also has two satellite offices, with staff available on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 145 W. Erie St., Linesville, (814) 683-6031; and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10195 John Williams Ave., Cranesville, (800) 770-2377.

The 6th Legislative District includes the city of Meadville; Beaver, Conneaut, East Fairfield, East Fallowfield, East Mead, Fairfield, Greenwood, Hayfield, North Shenango, Pine, Randolph, Sadsbury, South Shenango, Spring, Summerhill, Summit, Union, Vernon, Wayne, West Fallowfield, West Mead and West Shenango townships; and Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Conneautville, Linesville and Springboro boroughs in Crawford County and Conneaut, Elk Creek and Springfield townships and Albion and Cranesville boroughs in Erie County.

