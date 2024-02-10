Rep. Roae seeks reelection to state House

Feb. 10—State Rep. Brad Roae of East Mead Township has announced he is seeking reelection to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives' 6th Legislative District seat. Roae will seek the Republican nomination for a 10th term in the state House in the April 23 primary.

"My voting record in Harrisburg reflects the will of the people in the 6th Legislative District, and if reelected, I will continue to do that. This is a conservative area and so am I," Roae said in making his announcement. "People want common sense in government, and that is what I provide."

"Gov. (Josh) Shapiro and the Democrats in the House want to spend $3.6 billion more than Pennsylvania will collect in tax revenue in the new budget year, Roae said. "It would drain the reserve funds and cause a tax increase in three years," Roae said. "I will fight against this reckless spending plan and do whatever I can to avoid a tax increase."

A supporter of the Second Amendment, Roae said he will continue to defend the right to own and bear arms as well as defend other rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Roae is opposed to gender reassignment surgery and allowing transgender students participate on sports teams in whichever gender the student identifies.

"Most people, including myself, oppose permanent body changing surgery on children and support fair competition in sports with only biological girls playing on girls teams," he said.

Roae advocates consumer choice when it comes to using new sources of energy. "Like most people, I support consumer choice — decide if you want an electric car or a gasoline car and go buy it," he said. "And if you want to buy solar panels or windmills, use your own money — not taxpayer funded grants and tax credits."

Roae said he's against expanding Pennsylvania's welfare programs to cover additional people for various taxpayer funded services.

"Most of us want to use tax money to support people who cannot support themselves such as minors in the foster care system, the low-income elderly who need nursing home care, people born with serious disabilities that make work impossible," he said. "We want people who are able bodied and able minded to work and not live off of the system."

Roae is against a move to grant illegal aliens drivers licenses.

"People in general support legal, orderly and limited amounts of immigration but only for people who have completed all required paperwork and passed background checks," Roae said.

"I strongly support ID to vote and so does the vast majority of the population," Roae said.

Roae is a graduate of Maplewood High School and an Eagle Scout. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Gannon University in Erie.

He was a commercial underwriter with Erie Insurance for 14 years prior to first being being elected to the House in 2006. He currently the Republican chair of the State Government Committee.

Roae also has served the community with 25 years as a volunteer firefighter; 18 years as a volunteer emergency medical technician; and several years of volunteering with the Boy Scouts.

Roae and his wife, Dana, have been married for more than 26 years and are the parents of three adult children.