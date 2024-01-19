Rep. Roae's offices to offer property tax, rent rebate help

Jan. 19—State Rep. Brad Roae said his 6th District offices in Meadville, Linesville and Cranesville now are now taking appointments to help eligible residents complete Pennsylvania property tax/rent rebate applications.

Residents 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 and older, or anyone 18 or older on disability who meets income guidelines may receive a rebate on a portion of his or her property taxes or rent paid in 2023.

"Several hundred more people in the 6th Legislative District will qualify for the program this year since we passed legislation to increase the income eligibility limits and then have them adjusted each year based on the Consumer Price Index," Roae said. "For this year's program, the income limit is $45,000. The way this is calculated, only half of a person's Social Security income counts. If a retired couple received a total of $50,000 in Social Security in 2023, it would only equate to $25,000 as far as the eligibility limits are concerned."

Under the new law, the maximum rebate has increased from $650 to $1,000. The rebate program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Roae encourages people to contact his Meadville office at 18937 Park Avenue Plaza now to schedule an appointment. The phone number is 814-336-1136. The Linesville office, 145 E. Erie St., only is open Tuesdays, while the Cranesville office, 10195 John Williams Ave., operates on Thursdays.