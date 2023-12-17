Rep. Robert Garcia talks impeachment inquiry vote, first year in Congress

(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his frustration with the vote along party lines in the House of Representatives to authorize an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Rep. Garcia also discusses some of the key moments of his first year in Congress, including the expulsion of ex-congress member George Santos, as well as what he hopes to accomplish next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.