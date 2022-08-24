Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney wins NY congressional seat over Sen. Alessandra Biaggi

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was declared the Democratic winner in Tuesday’s primary in New York’s newly drawn 17th District in the Hudson Valley over his progressive opponent, New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx, by the Associated Press.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair had powerhouse endorsements, including former President Bill Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the New York Times editorial board. Biaggi was supported by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the Working Families Party and other progressive groups.

But just because he won the primary, doesn’t mean the general election in November isn’t going to be a challenge as the district is less Democratic than before the redistricting

———