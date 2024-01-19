Rep. Stanton urges feds to 'proceed with caution' over ban on funny traffic safety signs

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton and Rep. Tom Kean, a New Jersey Republican, issued a letter on Thursday to U.S. Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt sharing their concern about recent changes in the agency's new 1,100-page manual—including rules that spell out how signs and other traffic control devices are regulated.

Administration officials said overhead electronic signs with obscure meanings, references to pop culture or those intended to be funny will be banned in 2026 because they can be misunderstood or distracting to drivers.

The agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, said signs should be “simple, direct, brief, legible and clear” and only be used for important information such as warning drivers of crashes, adverse weather conditions and traffic delays. Seatbelt reminders and warnings about the dangers of speeding or driving impaired are also allowed.

Rep. Greg Stanton attends AZBizCon23 as part of the Biden-Harris Administration Latino Prosperity Tour at the National Bank of Arizona Conference Center in Phoenix on May 4, 2023.

In a post to his X account on Thursday, Stanton urged the Federal Highway Administration to "proceed with caution" and that "unnecessary federal overreach" could mean states like Arizona could not implement humorous traffic safety signs.

⛔ WARNING: Unnecessary federal overreach might mean states like Arizona and New Jersey can't use humorous traffic safety signs. ⛔@CongressmanKean and I are urging the @USDOTFHWA to ⚠ PROCEED WITH CAUTION. pic.twitter.com/NJ3INBUsPA — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) January 18, 2024

The two congressmen, who are both members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, expressed concern that the new guidance would bar state transportation departments from using humorous messages that spark conversations about safety that otherwise wouldn't happen with a more generic message.

"While safety is our highest priority for our constituents traveling on our roadways, we have concerns about this guidance," the letter states. "We agree that clear, concise signage is important; however we believe this can be done with humor while keeping the attention of drivers on the road."

The letter references the Arizona Department of Transportation's contest where people submit funny and creative messages to be displayed. The messages historically have referenced events like sports games and concerts or various holidays such as Halloween and Christmas.

Stanton and Kean also claim the agency's decision lacks state-by-state discretion.

The Arizona Department of Transportation included highway messages on May 8, 2018, referencing Taylor Swift, who launched her Reputation tour in Phoenix.

"As members of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, we understand that part of the role of State Departments of Transportation includes tailoring messaging for their residents," the letter states. "They oversee the state and know what works for their drivers. The expertise and oversight of the FHWA is important for highway safety, but our State DOTs create state-specific communications that ensure our local residents know what is happening and stay safe."

ADOT also expressed its disappointment in the proposed change.

"ADOT is disappointed in new federal guidelines discouraging use of creative traffic safety messages on overhead highway signs," the agency said in a statement. "Since 2015 these messages have been well received by Arizonans, promoting safe driving on our roadways. ADOT is continuing to analyze all of the changes in the new edition of the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices to determine how they will be implemented."

Gov. Katie Hobbs echoed ADOT's sentiment that the humor and levity in traffic messages.

"Arizona has led the nation in kick-starting conversations about traffic safety with our innovative and humorous highway message signs, prompting even national, high-profile figures to join the discussion,” Hobbs said in a written statement. “These signs have been incredibly popular with drivers, and are an important tool for engaging the public in traffic safety awareness. We hope the federal government reconsiders and allows the fun and informative phrases to continue on Arizona’s highway message signs."

The letter concludes with Stanton and Kean asking the agency to explain what analysis led to its decision to change what messages signs can have, whether crash or fatality data was part of that analysis and any communication the agency had with state departments of transportation when it reached its decision.

The two representatives said they want the FHA to submit its answers by Feb. 1.

