Rep. Steny Hoyer To Seek 23rd Term In Congress, Ending Retirement Speculation

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) plans to file for reelection on Tuesday in hopes of winning a 23rd term in Congress, ending speculation about his retirement plans.

The powerful Maryland Democrat and former House Majority Leader has represented a strong Democratic district since 1981 and has served in a variety of leadership roles for two decades. He stepped down from his role as Majority Leader alongside then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after the party lost its majority in the last election. The pair said at the time the hour had come “for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus.”

But Hoyer said he still believes he has work to do in Washington.

“When I stepped down from my position as Majority Leader, I decided to remain in Congress because I had work I wanted to continue and complete,” Hoyer wrote in a statement Monday. “Unfortunately … this Congress has been one of the most partisan and polarized in which I have served. As a result, it has been the least productive as well, with Republicans’ intra-party divisions blocking important progress for the American people.”

“I believe in the next Congress we will have a Democratic Majority that will be able to deliver for families in Maryland and across the country,” he added.

“I am blessed to have the good health, strength and enduring passion necessary to continue serving my constituents at this decisive moment for Maryland and America," Hoyer said of his decision.

The Washington Post was the first to report the news.

Hoyer is still vastly popular in Maryland — he won reelection in 2022 by 32 points. He is set to appear at a reception on Tuesday alongside Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D).

