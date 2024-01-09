Rep. Steny Hoyer set to seek reelection

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer will seek a 23rd congressional term this year and plans to file for reelection Tuesday.

The Democrat left House leadership along with former Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after the party lost their majority in the last election cycle. Some speculated the former House Majority Leader would join the rising ranks of House retirees, but both he and Pelosi are aiming to keep their seats.

“I believe I have more work to complete on behalf of my district, my state, and my country,” he said in a statement Monday, adding that he believes this cycle will bring another Democratic House majority.

“I am blessed to have the good health, strength, and enduring passion necessary to continue serving my constituents at this decisive moment for Maryland and America.”

The 84-year-old, who was first elected in a special election in 1981, is the longest-serving current member from Maryland, followed by Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who was first elected in 1986 but is retiring this year. But Hoyer is not the oldest representative running for reelection — that distinction belongs to Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), who will turn 87 this month.

Hoyer won his seat in Maryland’s Fifth District by 32 points in 2022 and reported around $784,000 in cash on hand last quarter.

The Washington Post was the first to report the news.