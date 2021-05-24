Rep. Stephanie Murphy drops challenge against Marco Rubio for Senate

Orion Rummler
·1 min read
Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy said Monday she is dropping her previously planned bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio next year, Politico reports.

Driving the news: The decision comes after Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) — who was on Biden's shortlist for vice president — announced last week she plans to run for Rubio's seat, rather than pursue a run for governor.

What she's saying: “The reality is that Marco Rubio will not be an easy opponent especially if it’s on the heels of a bruising primary where Democrats spend millions attacking each other instead of using those millions to build the infrastructure we desperately need to win,” Murphy said in a written statement, per Politico.

  • Murphy plans to seek re-election to the House next year.

