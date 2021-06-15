Rep. Steve Cohen says judging by Marjorie Taylor Greene's press conference she 'didn't learn a lot' about the Holocaust, after she apologized for previous remarks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, speaks to reporters about her recent interaction with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, as she leaves the Capitol after the last vote of the week. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Steve Cohen, a Jewish Democrat from Tennessee, said he appreciated Rep. Greene's apology.

At a press conference, Greene distanced herself from comparing mask mandates and vaccine cards to the Holocaust.

Still, she said mask mandates were discriminatory, and she compared Democrats to Hitler's National Socialist Party.

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen told CNN on Monday that he was glad that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the Holocaust Museum and apologized for her comparisons of mask mandates and vaccine cards to the Holocaust.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference on Monday, apologizing for her comments over the past few weeks comparing vaccine documentation and mask mandates to Jews being required to wear yellow stars during the Holocaust.

"There is nothing comparable to the Holocaust," Greene said outside of the Holocaust Museum.

But, after Greene doubled down on other controversial remarks during that same press conference, Cohen, who is Jewish, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that it seemed she "didn't learn a lot" from her visit.

During a brief question and answer period, Greene said she maintains that mask mandates are "a form of discrimination." At the end of her conference, after being asked by a previous comparison of the Democratic Party to Hitler's National Socialist Party, Greene said the policies of the Democratic Party are akin to the National Socialist Party.

"The Nazis were about antisemitism, they were about killing all the Jewish people, they were about prejudice, and that is not anything the Democratic Party is for," Cohen said. "It didn't sound like it was from the heart."

