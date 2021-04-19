Rep. Steve Stivers, former chair of top Republican committee, to leave Congress early

Ursula Perano
1 min read
Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), former chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, announced Monday that he will be retiring from Congress on May 16 to become president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Why it matters: Stivers' resignation will add breathing room to the Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House and create a special election in Ohio's Republican-leaning 15th congressional district.

Between the lines: Stivers raised $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and was reportedly considering a run for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

What he's saying: "For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District," Stivers, who has served in Congress since 2011, wrote in a tweet.

  • "Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order."

  • "I'm excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that," he added.

