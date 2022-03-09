Rep. Steve Ultrino Announces Re-Election Bid

The following was submitted by Rep. Steve Ultrino:

Representative Steve Ultrino (D - Malden) announced today that he will seek re-election as State Representative for the 33rd Middlesex District, representing the majority of Malden. A lifelong public servant, Ultrino served on both the Malden School Committee and City Council before his election to the House in 2015.

Representative Ultrino currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Joint Committee on Education and is a member of the Joint Committees on Ways and Means, Labor and Workforce Development, and Healthcare Financing. Ultrino has also served on the committee on Election Laws, Revenue, and Elder Affairs.

During his time in the House, Representative Ultrino has been a proud champion of the working people, fighting for fair wages and labor rights, affordable health care, racial justice, and educational equity. He was a proud supporter of the recently passed Student Opportunity Act, Next Generation Climate Roadmap bill, and has helped to secure over $460 million in state funding for Malden during his tenure.

“Our community has always been a gateway to opportunity for families trying to build a better future. That’s what led my family to call Malden home when they arrived in the U.S.,” said Representative Ultrino. “Over the past 7 years as your State Representative, I’ve been proud to fight to keep that opportunity alive and ensure all Maldonians receive the same community support that my family did.”

This session, Representative Ultrino is the proud sponsor of the Massachusetts CROWN Act to ban discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles; the RAISE Act, a bill to address inequities in suspension and expulsion; and a bill to expand Medicare Savings Programs, which would expand eligibility to supplemental federal aid for healthcare costs for low-income seniors. Ultrino has also sponsored 18 other bills focused on improvements to educational funding, anti-poverty programs, labor and workforce issues, and civil rights protections across the Commonwealth this session.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Representative Ultrino’s office directly assisted more than a thousand constituents with issues ranging from housing and food insecurity to unemployment assistance and COVID-19 related issues. Using this work with constituents to inform his conversations with colleagues, Ultrino was a strong supporter of legislation that guaranteed paid time off for workers caring for themselves or a family member with COVID-19 and successfully fought for record investments in our public health and health care systems to alleviate strain on front-line healthcare workers.

“Pride in our city’s diversity and in our working-class roots means nothing if we don’t support that diversity, and support the working families who call Malden home,” Ultrino added. “Every time I file, co-sponsor, or vote for a bill, I do so knowing that it will not only make a real difference in the lives of all members of our community but also prioritize the needs of our most vulnerable community members. I’m proud to have worked hard to honor that commitment over the past 7 years, and hope that you’ll put your faith in me to continue that work next term.”

Those interested in supporting Representative Ultrino’s campaign can visit electultrino.com.

This article originally appeared on the Malden Patch