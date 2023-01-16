Rep. Suzanne Bonamici recovering from concussion after car hit her, husband

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was recovering at home after she and her husband were hit by a car.

The Oregon Democrat and her husband “were struck by a car Friday evening while (they were) walking across a street in a crosswalk,” according to her spokesperson.

“The incident occurred as they were leaving an event in Portland. She was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head,” Natalie Crofts tweeted Saturday. “He was treated for minor injuries. She has been released from the hospital to recover at home.”

Bonamici was expected to recover fully but would have to bow out of some public events, Crofts added.

By Sunday evening, Bonamici, 68, was well enough to express gratitude to those who had reached out.

“Thank you to everyone for your well wishes, and to the first responders and health care workers who provided the care we needed,” Bonamici said on Twitter. “My husband and I are continuing to recover at home, and are grateful for your kind thoughts and support.”

Bonamici has been in Congress since 2012, when she won a special election after the ouster of David Wu, a Democrat who had resigned in the face of allegations that he had made sexual advances to the 18-year-old daughter of a campaign worker.

