Rep. Ted Budd enters North Carolina U.S. Senate race

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Rep. Ted Budd, R-NC, answers questions from the media at his election party in Bermuda Run, N.C. Budd has announced, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, his bid to become the state's next U.S. Senator. He is looking to fill an open seat being left by GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Budd presently faces competition former Rep. Mark Walker and former Gov. Pat McCrory. (AP Photo/Woody Marshall, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRYAN ANDERSON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Rep. Ted Budd announced Wednesday morning that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 2022 Senate election.

The staunch ally of former President Donald Trump first elected to Congress in 2016 aims to push back against what he considers a radical agenda under President Joe Biden.

In his announcement video, the 49-year-old Winston-Salem native highlighted his upbringing in Davie County, noted he is a proud shooting range owner and embraced several culture war symbols. He alluded to six Dr. Seuss books a publisher will stop printing over racist and insensitive imagery, noting that he and his wife read Dr. Seuss books to their children and that “they turned out just fine.”

“The only trigger warning around here is keep your finger off it until you’re ready to fire,” Budd said.

Budd is the third major GOP candidate to enter the race. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory have also declared their Senate bids.

The congressman struggled in grade school with dyslexia, grew up on a farm and got an MBA from Wake Forest University. He worked for his family’s landscaping and janitorial business and created a company with his father that invested in agricultural businesses.

Budd went to Congress after getting the most votes in a 17-candidate GOP primary in 2016. He won the general election later that year and has been reelected twice. His 2016 campaign benefited from the Club for Growth super PAC, which spent about $500,000 during the primary to help introduce him to voters. The group immediately endorsed his senate campaign Wednesday.

He’s now looking to present himself as a political outsider with more relevant experience than his opponents.

“I’m the only one that brings a career in small business, not big government,” Budd said in a Wednesday afternoon interview. “I’ve made payroll, I’ve created jobs, I’ve felt the sting of high taxes, I've grown up on a family farm here in Davie County. I think I’m the only one that brings that combination to the race.”

Central to Budd’s campaign will be issues of immigration, religious liberty and the economy. But perhaps even more critical is the former president's support.

Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, has not yet ruled out a senate run. Budd said he met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday and Friday and also communicated with Lara Trump last week.

“I can’t tell you what she’s gonna decide personally, but I can tell you that she’s a good friend and we’re both very supportive of each other," Budd said, noting he did not secure the former president's endorsement as Trump gives space for his daughter-in-law to enter the contest if she so desires.

Budd was among the first to announce that he would not vote to certify the presidential election results in favor of Biden on Jan. 6. While he wouldn't go so far as to acknowledge that Biden fairly won key battleground states, he does consider his presidency “legitimate.”

“He won the vote on Jan. 6, and I think he is the legitimate president," Budd said. "He went through the process. I think there’s lots of question marks along the way, but, at the end of the day, he is the legit president.”

State Sen. Jeff Jackson and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley are the top Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for the 2022 election.

Bobbie Richardson, chairman of North Carolina’s Democratic Party, said in a statement that Budd is a “far-right Freedom Caucus extremist” who “followed Donald Trump off the election fraud cliff when he undermined our democracy, spread dangerous and false conspiracy theories, and fought to overturn the election results even after the violent insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.”

Budd joined the House Freedom Caucus after arriving to Congress. He was one of seven Republican members in North Carolina’s congressional delegation this year who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As it sits now, the race has the feel of a 2-on-1 contest, with Walker and Budd's campaigns more forcefully criticizing McCrory.

In a statement, Walker welcomed Budd's candidacy but took aim at McCrory by alluding to his 2008 and 2016 gubernatorial election defeats.

“All conservatives in North Carolina must stand together so we do not elect another establishment politician to the Senate who says one thing when running and does another when elected,” Walker said, adding that the party "must stay grounded in finally giving our state conservative leadership in the Senate and not gambling on a career politician who has lost more statewide races than he’s won.”

Including his primary victories, McCrory has won more statewide races than he's lost. McCrory began his political career in 1989 on Charlotte's City Council and later became the city's longest-serving mayor.

“Ted ran for office in 2016. Pat McCrory ran for office in 1989,” said Jonathan Felts, a childhood friend of Budd's and senior adviser to the campaign. "If you want to label one of those a career politician, I think it's pretty clear which one that would be.”

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Perfectly Patriotic Movies to Celebrate the 4th of July

    You can set up a movie screen in your backyard to keep the whole crew entertained, or move the party inside and enjoy the gift that is air conditioning. Don’t forget to make some festive 4th of July appetizers to munch on while you watch one of these 4th of July movies!

  • With monster trucks and a key PAC’s support, Republican Ted Budd joins NC Senate race

    His launch video includes a monster truck running over cars labeled the “liberal agenda.”

  • Ted Budd launches Senate bid in North Carolina

    Budd entered the already crowded North Carolina Senate race, joining former Gov. Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker.

  • Ted Cruz appeared to doze off during President Biden's first joint address to Congress

    Sen. Ted Cruz later called the speech 'boring, but radical.'

  • Back to school next week for Poland's youngest pupils

    Children from the first three grades in Poland are expected to go back to school next week as coronavirus infections fall, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday. The government is on track to ease some restrictions on Wednesday as the country of 38 million seems to have combated its third wave of the pandemic. Poland implemented nationwide restrictions in mid-March, closing theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas, with even harsher restrictions closing kindergartens and hair salons put in place later that month.

  • President's message to China and Russia: America is back, Trump is gone, the free ride is over

    Biden offered a sturdy reassertion of American exceptionalism and leadership, but warned that autocracies like China are anticipating our collapse.

  • Biden won't get all his tax increases through Congress. Here's what Morgan Stanley thinks is possible.

    President Joe Biden has proposed boosting corporate tax rates up to 28% and several other rates up to 39.6%. Morgan Stanley sees just one as likely.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek reelection next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday.

  • Biden to call for over $1.8 trillion of federal spending in address to Congress tonight. How to watch for free—with or without cable

    Don’t call it a State of the Union! Biden’s American Families Plan is an ambitious ask that comes with a proposed $1.5 trillion in tax hikes.

  • Watch: Biden makes first address to Congress as president

    President Biden's Wednesday night speech to a joint session of Congress will be unlike others before it. Find out how and when to watch it — and why this isn't the State of the Union address.

  • Disney Wish, the new ship from Disney Cruise Line, has 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen,' superheroes and more

    From dining experiences based on "Star Wars" and Marvel superheroes to a waterslide, the Disney Wish cruise ship is filled with unique experiences.

  • Britain set to formally recognise EU's ambassador for first time

    Britain is preparing to give full diplomatic status to the European Union’s ambassador to London. The Government rejected the bloc's demands to formally recognise João Vale de Almeida as the first EU ambassador to London, leading to tensions with Brussels. No 10 has defended its decision, insisting the EU should be treated as an “international organisation” rather than a state. This led to condemnation by the EU and Conservative MPs who called it “petty”. Former US president Donald Trump reversed a similar downgrade to the EU’s ambassador to the US in 2019 after criticism.

  • How To Watch and Stream President Biden’s Address to Congress

    All major networks will carry the speech. On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress from the House chamber to talk about his administration’s first 100 days in office as well as his plans for the future. The address will take place at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and every major broadcast and cable network will carry the speech. Biden’s address with likely include updates on COVID vaccines, as well as further initiatives to help the country recover financially in the wake of the pandemic. There are multiple ways to watch – most of which are easy and free. NBC/MSNBC MSNBC will begin special coverage at 8 p.m. ET, while NBC will start their regular coverage at 9. You can stream the speech for free on NBC News NOW and NBC’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. ABC ABC and ABC News Live will have special coverage of the address. If you have a provider account, you can access the coverage on abc.com or the ABC app. ABC News Live will begin streaming coverage at 7 p.m. ET with a two hour special.. FOX The address will be streamed on Fox News Digital. There will also be a live blog on FoxNews.com free to access. And if you’re interested, Fox will also be hosting some special coverage after the speech with “Fox Nation Presents: Joint Address Reaction” hosted by Final Thought’s Tomi Lahren at 10 p.m. ET. CBS In addition to watching on the network, you can watch on CBSN on the network’s website, and also on any mobile or streaming device. CBSNews.com will also be providing live updates. CNN CNN will provide special coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET, and viewers can stream the address live on CNN.com‘s homepage as well as CNN’s apps on Android and iPhone. The network won’t require a cable log-in for the address, so you don’t have to worry about that. You can also view it on CNNgo. The special address will also be available on demand to subscribers with cable. The website will also have live coverage. Read original story How To Watch and Stream President Biden’s Address to Congress At TheWrap

  • Work to remove oil from stricken tanker in China set to start on Friday

    QINGDAO, China (Reuters) -Work to siphon off the remaining cargo from a stricken tanker was expected to commence on Friday, the vessel's manager said on Thursday, two days after hundreds of tonnes of oil spilled into the Yellow Sea following a collision in dense fog. The size of the spill from the Liberia-flagged tanker A Symphony was revised down to about 400 tonnes (2,920 barrels) on Thursday, from the original estimate of 500 tonnes, and one Chinese maritime official said it seemed to have been contained. A Symphony’s manager Goodwood Ship Management said in a statement China’s Maritime Safety Administration had cleared the damaged ship to begin operations to remove its cargo.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Mysterious Black Eye May Be From Harsh Jail Lights, Lawyers Say

    HandoutIn the latest legal spat between Ghislaine Maxwell and the feds, lawyers for the alleged accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein suggest she got a “black eye” from shielding her face from the harsh lighting inside her jail cell at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.The British socialite and accused sex-trafficker has been denied bail four times since her arrest for grooming minors last July. On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected Maxwell’s request to be released on bond. At oral arguments the day before, her lawyer David Oscar Markus complained about her conditions in the federal lockup, claiming MDC guards were keeping Maxwell awake at night by conducting suicide checks and flashing lights in her cell every 15 minutes.In its order, the appeals court said, “To the extent Appellant seeks relief specific to her sleeping conditions, such request should be addressed to the District Court.”Ghislaine Counters Toilet Flushing Smears With Bizarre, Gushing WebsiteBobbi Sternheim, another attorney for Maxwell, wasted no time writing to a Manhattan federal court judge over the 59-year-old’s supposed sleep deprivation. She also included a photo of Maxwell with a bruise under her left eye as an exhibit.“While Ms. Maxwell is unaware of the cause of the bruise, as reported to medical and psych staff, she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline, and punitive chores,” Sternheim wrote Judge Alison J. Nathan on Thursday. “However, there is concern that the bruise may be related to the need for Ms. Maxwell to shield her eyes from the lights projected into her cell throughout the night.”According to Sternheim, Maxwell “resorts to using a sock or towel to cover her eyes in an awkward attempt to shield them from disrupting illumination every 15 minutes.”“Ms. Maxwell continues to be disrupted throughout the night by guards shining a flash/strobe light into her cell, claiming that her breathing must be checked,” Sternheim added. “The myth that Ms. Maxwell’s conditions of confinement are related to her being a suicide risk was laid to rest during the oral argument: There is nothing to support that contrived claim.”On Wednesday night, Sternheim wrote, MDC staff confronted Maxwell about the bruise covering her left eye and warned they’d place her in the lockup’s Special Housing Unit, or solitary confinement, if she didn’t tell them how she got it.The lawyer asked the court to direct MDC to stop its 15-minute checks of Maxwell or “justify the need for the disruptive flashlight surveillance.”Nathan has ordered prosecutors and MDC legal counsel to answer whether Maxwell is being subjected to flashlight surveillance as described; what the basis is for doing so; and whether the jail can provide Maxwell with an appropriate eye covering.Maxwell’s legal team has repeatedly claimed she’s suffering from “detrimental” conditions in the federal detention center. In response, the government fired off its own missive to the court claiming Maxwell was cared for as well as any other prisoner, and that jail staff had to remind her to clean her cell and flush her toilet.When Maxwell appeared before a judge last week, the socialite did not appear to be frail or in poor health as her lawyers have claimed.Maxwell faces trial this summer for allegedly grooming, abusing and trafficking four underage girls for Epstein from a period covering 1994 to 1997 and 2001 to 2004. Her lawyers asked Nathan to postpone the trial until next year.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • United States’ standing in world higher under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

    Except in China

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted