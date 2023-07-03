Rep. Ted Lieu Gives Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Donald Trump Call A Blunt Reality Check

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on Sunday dismissed far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) latest stunt as just “more stupid stuff from a radical Republican caucus.”

Greene, during a speech at Donald Trump’s latest 2024 campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday, demanded the former president’s two impeachments be expunged.

Trump was first impeached in 2019 for attempting to extort Ukraine. His second impeachment was in 2021 for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot amid his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Lieu, one of the impeachment managers in Trump’s insurrection impeachment, poured cold water on Greene’s call.

“There is no such thing known as an expungement of an impeachment in the United States Constitution,” the California Democrat told MSNBC.

“This is totally a made-up process. It is nothing more than a glorified press release with a fake vote,” he added.

Lieu noted how Trump’s impeachment following the insurrection received bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

You “can’t just erase that,” he said. “It was televised. Millions of people saw it.”

Watch the video here:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to go back and change history. Rep. Ted Lieu was in the middle of that history. His reaction to what she said at the Trump rally Saturday. pic.twitter.com/gpdQEBVQMs — MSNBC Reports: Weekends (@MSNBCweekends) July 2, 2023

