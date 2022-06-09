Rep. Ted Lieu Silently Schools GOP
Rep. Ted Lieu “quoted” Jesus Christ to quietly confront Republicans who are targeting the rights of LGBTQ Americans.
Rep. Ted Lieu “quoted” Jesus Christ to quietly confront Republicans who are targeting the rights of LGBTQ Americans.
In FOX 11's journey with Wednesday's Child, we continue to meet others in the world of foster care working to make a difference in the lives of children.
The California Democrat paused for about 20 seconds while giving a speech about Republican-led bills that target LGBTQ+ rights
A look back at the bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol when former President Donald Trump rallied his supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Toddler wandering alone with a dog; mom is charged with child neglect
Kourtney Kardashian continues to document her fertility process with Travis Barker on Hulu's The Kardashians
The Florida senator is backing away from a proposal to require low-income Americans to pay at least some federal income tax, after facing criticism from fellow Republicans and handing an attack line to Democrats.
Attorney general candidates appeal to rural Oklahoma voters with pledges to go after illegal marijuana operations.
STORY: Hosting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Biden sought to assure the assembled leaders about his administration's commitment to the region despite nagging concerns that Washington, at times, is still trying to dictate to its poorer southern neighbors.The line-up of visiting heads of state and government in attendance was thinned down to 21 after Biden excluded Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, prompting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and several other leaders to stay away in protest."We have to invest in making sure our trade is sustainable and responsible in creating supply chains that are more resilient, more secure and more sustainable," Biden told a gala opening ceremony.Biden is seeking to present Latin American countries with an alternative to China that calls for increased U.S. economic engagement, including more investment and building on existing trade deals.However, his "Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity," which still appears to be a work in progress, stops short of offering tariff relief and, according to a senior administration official, will initially focus on "like-minded partners" that already have U.S. trade accords. Negotiations are expected to begin in early fall, the official added.
The Dancing with the Stars judge popped the question to Erbert by decorating their home with candles, florals and white rose petals
Coronavirus vaccines could become available to children under the age of 5 within a matter of days, potentially offering relief to millions of parents who have been unable to inoculate their children since the vaccination effort began in late 2020.
Phil Mickelson fuelled speculation that he has been, and still may be, serving a suspension on the PGA Tour when refusing to deny he was hit with a ban because of the Saudi controversy.
The former president also repeated his false claim that he ordered National Guard troops to protect the Capitol on January 6.
It’s never easy working with family members, especially when that job involves the White House. That’s exactly what Jared Kushner learned when he became a senior adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump during the four years he was in the Oval Office. Kushner had to figure out a way to keep his sometimes temperamental relative […]
An expensive Air Force One redecoration scheme ordered by former President Donald Trump could lead to spiraling costs, Politico reported.
Errol Webber suggested that a 1,000% tax on AR-15s could be averted by selling a Snickers bar for the same price as the weapon.
Christina Pushaw's lawyer told The Washington Post that Pushaw originally worked on a voluntary basis and made about $25,000 in total over two years.
Greene slammed Graham for suggesting he was open to voting on Biden's gun control proposals, even though the senator didn't declare how he would vote.
Moscow has sent 30 T-62 tanks to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region in an attempt to secure a key road between Orikhiv and Luhove, U.S.-based think-tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report on June 8.
The journalist, Muslim Umerov, stood up to address the Russian foreign minister after numerous failed attempts to pitch a question to him.
OLENA ROSHCHYNA - THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022, 08:13 An estimated 800 Russian servicemen from the 15th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Russian Central Military District have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine, with around 400 more servicemen wounded.